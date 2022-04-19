Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update adds new mastery challenges

You may have explored several of the Nine Realms by now as Odin in the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, but there’s plenty left to do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, thanks to the reliable stream of seasonal content Ubisoft has added to the open world Viking game. A new Valhalla title update has arrived with new challenges, a festival, and a huge slate of bug fixes.

First on the list is the new set of mastery challenges. Pack 2, added in Title Update 1.5.1, adds three new shrines that wrap up with a boss fight. Ubisoft says this battle “tests your abilities in each aspect of combat,” so be prepared to mix it up with someone pretty beefy. You’ll need to have reached power level 221 to access the challenges, but they include some tempting rewards – there’s a new Valkyrie armour set, some new weapons, and some stuff to display back in your settlement.

Starting April 21, the Ostara Festival will offer more new activities, as well as new weapons to earn. The festival runs through May 12, and if it’s anything like last year’s, it will feature fun activities like egg hunts, decorating Ravensthorpe, and making a crown for the May queen.

The update also includes a host of fixes and improvements, listed in the patch notes on the official site. For Dawn of Ragnarok, the developers have fixed a bug that prevented players from upgrading certain gear from legendary to divine, and addresses some issues with saving and loading games.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.1 launches tomorrow: April 19.

⚔️ Mastery Challenge Pack 2

☀️ Ostara Festival

✔️ Game improvements

Ubisoft says a few boss fights have had their hitbox detection tightened up, and some weapons have received new perks. The devs have also corrected an issue that was preventing players from using the special attack when certain weapons were equipped in Eivor’s left hand.

Update 1.5.1 weighs in at about 12.33 GB on PC, and it’s available to download now on Ubisoft Connect.