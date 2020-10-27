Uplay Plus is now Ubisoft Plus, will add free access to AC Valhalla and more on Stadia

Uplay is now Ubisoft Connect, and while the publisher had not previously detailed what this would mean for its Uplay Plus subscription. Now we know that Uplay Plus is turning into Ubisoft Plus, and while that’s mostly a simple name change, Ubisoft has also announced a big new feature for the service – integration with Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

Ubisoft Plus is still basically Xbox Game Pass for Ubisoft-published games. The service includes pretty much the publisher’s entire catalogue, including all the DLC for those games, at a price of $14.99 / £12.99. The service includes day one access to the publisher’s new titles, including Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Ubisoft Plus will integrate with Stadia and Luna at no extra cost. Luna integration will start in beta on November 10, and will let you stream games like, er, Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Immortals Fenyx Rising as they’re released. Stadia support will be added “by the end of the year”, Ubisoft says in the announcement.

You’ll be able to carry your progress between the PC and Luna or Stadia versions of some games, but not all of them – only those that support the new Ubisoft Connect cross-platform features.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date, Watch Dogs Legion release date, and Immortals Fenyx Rising release date are all coming in fast, and it’s good to know, at least, that there’ll be a variety of places to play them all.