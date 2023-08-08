Assassin’s Creed is a core childhood RPG game series of mine, as I fondly recall adventuring as Ezio. With new games coming soon to the Assassin’s Creed series, Ubisoft is hosting a massive sale with discounts reaching up to 85% off. Alongside the huge sale comes a free weekend where you can play one of five iconic Assassin’s Creed games without paying at all. Both the free and sale are limited-time events, though, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to join in on the fun.

The five free games included in Ubisoft’s line-up are the classic Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Valhalla is quite recent as it was only released in 2020, making this the perfect opportunity to experience the Viking-themed game if you haven’t yet.

You can play the five Assassin’s Creed games for free on PC from Thursday, August 10 to Monday, August 14. You can get each of the five directly from the developer via Ubisoft Connect except for Valhalla, which can be found on the Epic Games Store.

If you’re more interested in keeping the series forever, then you can buy each of the Assassin’s Creed games during Ubisoft’s sale until Thursday, August 17. The sale is on Ubisoft’s own storefront rather than on Epic, which means that qualifying purchases will also net you a Ubisoft Wallet bonus.

For more information, you can check out the sale here and buy anything that catches your eye like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is currently a whopping 80% off. Assassin’s Creed Origins is also 80% off. Other games like Black Flag and Revelations are 70% off, which is still a hefty discount.

Assassin’s Creed is great, but you may be looking for other historical games to play through. You can check out some of these great medieval games for more fun in the past. Alternatively, look through our roundup of the best PC games so far this year if you want to branch out and explore other genres.