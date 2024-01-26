Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go deals take aim at Steam Deck

Right now, you can save $50 on the Lenovo Legion Go and UK buyers can also save £50 on the Asus ROG Ally, making for 7% and 8% savings on typical prices, respectively. Those aren’t massive discounts but with the Steam Deck continuing to offer a cheaper and generally more popular option, the more powerful Windows alternatives are that little bit more tempting today.

Another factor in these Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally deals could be the arrival of the MSI Claw, which is set to cost $100 less than the Go and Ally. It’s also expected to have a longer battery life while maintaining competitive performance, so Asus and Lenovo have plenty of reasons to increase the value of their devices.

In our Asus ROG Ally review, we found the handheld to offer great overall performance, with its screen offering a step up in quality of the original Steam Deck LCD while maintaining a larger size and resolution than that of the Steam Deck OLED. The ability to drop back to Windows also makes it a very versatile device, though it’s less slick overall as a pure gaming device.

It’s a similar story with the Lenovo Legion Go. Its even larger, higher-resolution screen is that much more compelling for both gaming and general desktop use and watching video than any of its rivals. Plus, its detachable controllers mean you can use it somewhat like a Nintendo Switch, having the device sat further away from you or plugged into a TV/monitor while you game from a distance.

Regardless of which device is most tempting to you, these discounts right now don’t come up often – there have been very few times since the devices launched that they’ve been available below their MSRP. To save $50 on the Lenovo Legion Go, follow the link below.

Meanwhile, for UK buyers looking to save £50 on the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme – the more powerful version, rather than the cheaper Z1 non-Extreme variant – you’ll want to click the following link.

Are you excited by the burgeoning handheld gaming PC market or do you think it’s a passing fad? Let us know your thoughts on the PCGamesN Facebook and X pages.