Get Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth for free with this Asus offer

If you’ve been pining to play Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and are also in the market for a new GPU, Asus has just the offer for you. The company is giving away free Steam codes for the game with select AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, with the offer starting on cards priced as low as $309.

Whether you’re after an AMD or Nvidia GPU, plenty of the best graphics cards available are eligible for this Asus offer, including lower-end models, such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT.

Just about all of the company’s Nvidia RTX 4000 series and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series of cards are eligible for the offer, including Strix, TUF, and ProArt models. If you’re looking for the cheapest options for getting the code, though, you’ll want to seek out the Dual range, which are dual-fan versions (rather than triple fan) versions that start at $309 for the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 OC, or $339 for the Asus Dual Radeon RX 7600 XT OC, which has 16GB of VRAM.

If you’re looking to spend more, though, the full range of GPUs is also eligible, all the way up to Nvidia RTX 4090 and AMD RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.

All you have to do to claim your code is upload a picture of your purchase receipt to Asus’ site here and then redeem the provided code through Steam. All purchases must be made between May 13, 2024 and July 8, 2024 to qualify, but you can claim the code up until August 8, 2024. The code must also be redeemed by December 31, 2024. The offer isn’t open to those in People’s Republic of China, Russia, and Belarus.

Will you be taking Asus up on this offer, or is the cost of entry too high for your liking? If so, you can always check out our list of the best free Steam games while you save up for your next big game or GPU purchase.