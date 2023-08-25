The ASUS ROG PG32CDM is the OLED monitor we’ve all been waiting for

The ASUS ROG PG32CDM seems like shoo-in for the best gaming monitor. Announced at Gamescom 2023, the ASUS ROG aims to be the world’s first 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz display on the market, but we’ll be waiting a fair few months yet before we can get our hands on one.

Much as ASUS ROG is advertising the PG32CDM as an OLED monitor, it actually features a QD-OLED panel, not unlike the kind you’d find on displays like the Alienware AW3423DW and Philips Evnia 34M2C8600. However, the PG32CDM trumps the trend of ultrawide form factors with a more typical 16:9 aspect ratio.

As seen on the company’s other high-end OLED offerings, like the ASUS ROG PG48UQ, the PG32CDM is equipped with a custom passive heatsink to combat image retention and boost peak brightness to 1,000 nits. Going one step further, though, it also features a graphene film behind the panel itself to keep it cooler still.

Naturally, you’ll need one of the best graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to make the most out of the PG32CDM’s resolution and refresh rate combo. If you’re not equipped with such a powerful GPU yet, fret not, as you’ll have until ‘early 2024’ to save up for and buy one, just in time for the launch of the PG32CDM.

To learn more about the ASUS ROG PG32CDM, check out the company’s official blog post here. At the time of writing, no price has been announced but expect this monitor to be very expensive.