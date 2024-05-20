Asus’ new OLED gaming monitor has a world first technology

Asus has just released a new OLED gaming monitor that the company says has a world-first feature. The new Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG has a new glossy white OLED (WOLED) panel, rather than having the usual matte finish, which the company says is exclusive to its ROG brand of monitors.

OLED panels are starting to appear in several of the best gaming monitors now, thanks to their fast gaming performance, and while they’re not cheap, we’ve been really impressed by their fantastic HDR performance. Asus also says that the XG27AQDMG has a 20% brighter light than other panels, claiming that it “delivers deep black hues and supersharp visuals under any lighting condition.”

The rest of the specs impress as well, with Asus claiming the XG27AQDMG has a 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but there’s also support for Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) strobing to reduce blurring at fast frame rates. Meanwhile, support for G-Sync compatibility, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium, mean this monitor can synchronize its refresh rate with the frame rate output from your graphics card, to stop tearing artifacts from appearing.

As with some of Asus’ other new monitors, such as the recently announced Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS, the XG27AQDMG also comes with a built-in stand for your smartphone, thanks to a groove at the front of the stand. There’s also some RGB lighting shining through the ROG logo on the back of the monitor, and the stand offers height, swivel, tilt, and pivot adjustment.

Thanks to its OLED panel, the Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG should also offer deep blacks and decent HDR performance, and this is backed up by its VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. Meanwhile, the connection options include a DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a USB hub.

Asus also says the monitor will come with a three-year warranty, which covers OLED panel burn-in, although the Asus RMA policy has recently come under fire from several quarters, with the company recently issuing an apology with a commitment to improving its communication and process.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for a new 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, check out our LG Ultragear 27GR95QE review, as this is our current favorite esports display.