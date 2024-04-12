You can win an Asus OLED gaming monitor, but only if you’re quick

The OLED gaming monitor revolution is in full swing, and now you can win an Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM, a display that was only released last month. In case that isn’t enough, you’ll also bag an Asus ROG monitor light and mounting arm, so you can completely upgrade your desktop without spending a single dollar.

With specs that should make this Asus screen one of the best gaming monitors on the market, the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM boasts an impressively quick 240Hz refresh rate alongside its 32-inch 4K panel.

Its Samsung QD-OLED panel has a high pixel density that sees it surpass many competitors, offering improved clarity and clearer colors. If you wanted to pick up this display from a retailer, it would set you back a cool $1,299.99. It’s a fair price compared to other high-end OLED monitors, but it’s hard to ignore that OLED panels are still much more expensive compared to their IPS and VA counterparts.

So, why not win one instead? Well, Asus is giving you that opportunity, but you’ll need to be quick, as the competition closes on Sunday, April 21. To enter, you simply need to head to the giveaway page and subscribe to the Asus ROG social channels before completing as many of the entry tasks as you desire.

Unlike many other Gleam competitions we’ve seen in the past, you can return to this one for an additional daily entry without having to do anything special.

Excluding this daily entry task, there are 90 total entries up for grabs, with the reward varying according to which tasks you choose to complete. Asus will reach out to the winners shortly after the competition closes, so keep an eye on your email and junk box just in case you’re lucky.

