Asus’ stunning new 240Hz 4K OLED gaming monitor has just gone on sale

We saw dozens of impressive new OLED gaming monitors at the recent CES 2024 tech trade show, with the likes of Acer, Asus, Lenovo, MSI, and more all showing off a wide range of new models. However, perhaps the most enticing of all the variants were the ones that combined a 32-inch screen size with a 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, such as the Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM that’s just officially been marked as ‘available’ from today.

What makes the combination of specs on Asus‘ latest contender for our best gaming monitor guide is that it has such a high resolution and high pixel density. When I reviewed the likes of the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SC and particularly the LG Ultragear 27GR95QE, I found the pixel density a touch low, so much so that text could look a little fuzzy (it was a major problem on the LG panel). However, with a much higher resolution, these 32-inch 4K displays look lovely.

I got hands on with the Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM at CES 2024 and sure enough, it’s as stunning a display as its specs suggest. Pin sharp and with dazzling colors, thanks to its use of Samsung’s latest QD-OLED panel technology. It also has stunningly-fast gaming performance with its 0.03ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate.

Other key features include a built-in KVM with USB-C video and peripheral input. You can even switch inputs with a keyboard hot-key, rather than having to fumble around for a button on the monitor.

Another crucial addition is that the display can cope with the not insignificant heat output of an OLED panel without the need for an extra fan. Both the displays mentioned above require fans, and while they’re inaudible at normal viewing distances, the removal of a potential point of failure is a boon for this new Asus display.

There are, however, a couple of factors that may limit whether you chose to make a beeline for this monitor – other than there being quite a few similar-spec competitors arriving soon too. The first is the Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM price of $1,299.99. That’s actually quite reasonable for an OLED panel of this spec, with far lesser panels demanding not much less money, but it’s still a high price.

Meanwhile, the biggest factor is that while Asus has announced that the display is now available, there are only a few places we can find it on sale and stock is set to be low. Hopefully, more stock will appear online in the coming days.

Will you be jumping on the opportunity to grab one of these displays or is a more budget option from our best gaming monitor guide more what you’re after? Let us know your thoughts on the PCGamesN Facebook and X pages.