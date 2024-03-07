New Asus back to the future PC case will make your cables invisible

Asus has just unveiled the Asus TUF Gaming GT302 PC case that brings with it a chunky, utilitarian styling and support for its back to the future (BTF) motherboard and case standard. This system sees all your motherboard’s cables directed straight to the back of the case, for a super clean look in the front of the case.

While it’s too early to say if Asus‘ latest case will do enough to earn a place on our best PC case guide, it is among the most compact cases so far to support BTF and has a few other tricks up its sleeves.

The most prominent feature of the new case is its trio of ARGB fans in the front, and the very large, square-holed front panel through which they shine. It’s a far cry from the double glass paneled fronts of many popular dual-chamber cases, or the slick styling of the Fractal Design North. However, there’s a definite rugged, simple charm to it.

As Asus says: “its regular geometry and clean lines give it a straightforward style that is easy to match with just about any component on the market.” We wouldn’t disagree.

Available in black or white (Asus makes a point of noting the included cables are all white too, unlike some white case competitors) with a single glass side panel, the other most visible extra with this case is that its top panel can be completely removed for easy access and installation of a top-mounted cooler.

The rear/reverse side panel is also completely perforated to allow for excellent overall ventilation. Intriguingly, the panels can also be swapped round, which is a neat and novel idea, but we’re not sure why anyone would do it with this style of case. Then again, maybe there’s a clever modding opportunity for someone to make the reverse side of their PC look good enough to show off through a window.

The mid-tower case supports up to EATX motherboards, and as mentioned, it has sufficient holes in the motherboard tray area to allow for BTF motherboards to be used and for their cables to be easily routed to the back of the case. Graphics cards measuring up to 407mm long can also be accommodated, but there’s only the option for a horizontal mount, not a vertical mount.

Meanwhile, in the covered base section of the case, you’ll find the usual area for the PSU to be placed, while in front of it is a hard drive and SSD cage with room for two 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives. Two further 2.5-inch drives can be attached to the rear of the motherboard tray.

The front IO panel, which is situated on the front edge in a way that looks a little unsightly to us, consists of two USB-A 3.0 ports, a headphone jack, and a USB-C port. There’s sadly no mention of a hoverboard charging port.

Asus hasn’t revealed an exact release date and price yet, but we’d expect this to be a low to mid-priced case and for it to arrive in shops relatively soon.

If you’re tempted by the look of this case, but aren’t sure how to actually put all the components you need inside it, check out our how to build a gaming PC guide for step-by-step instructions.