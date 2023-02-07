Atomic Heart system requirements – light sci-fi FPS PC specs

What are the Atomic Heart system requirements? You won’t need weird dystopian tech to run the sci-fi FPS game, and its PC specs are fairly lightweight. While the shooter seemingly blends elements of Fallout and Bioshock into a new package, even slightly older gaming PC builds should be able to play Atomic Heart without much issue.

According to Atomic Heart minimum requirements, you’ll need a GPU with 4GB of VRAM like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380. Whether you bat for the green or red team, you won’t need the best graphics card around to boot the frantic FPS game, and most options from the past few years should do the trick.

Here are the Atomic Heart system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 4460

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7 7700

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R9 380 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Storage 90GB 90GB

Graphics aside, you’ll need a CPU on par with the Intel Core i5 4460 and at least 8GB RAM to run it. Again, we’re talking about minimum specs, but the bar is still pleasantly low for a game hoping to rank among the best PC games in 2023. However, if you’re looking to boost fps and play with fancy visuals enabled, you’re going to need a slightly beefier rig.

Matching Atomic Heart recommended specs shouldn’t break the bank, but developer Mundfish suggests using either an Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX Vega 64 GPU, a 3.8GHz processor like the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, and 16GB RAM. Not exactly what we’d describe as the best gaming PC by today’s standards, but it should let you fight robots while enjoying higher frame rates.

Lastly, you’ll need to free up 90GB of storage to meet Atomic Heart size requirements, but there’s no word on whether you should upgrade to a solid-state drive. Picking up the best SSD for gaming is going to benefit your entire Steam library, so we’d recommend making the investment anyway if you’re rocking a mechanical hard disc.

If you’re the proud owner of a new GeForce graphics card like the RTX 4080, then you’ll be able to increase fps tenfold, thanks to Atomic Heart DLSS 3 support. RTX 4000 exclusive features like Frame Generation could transform the shooter’s performance without much visual compromise. It may help even cheaper cards like the Nvidia RTX 4060 pull off neat frame rate tricks when they eventually arrive, but you’ll need to make the leap to Lovelace to use the AI upscaler.

Take the Atomic Heart system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Atomic Heart?