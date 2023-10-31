What are Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements? Ubisoft’s take on Pandora looks to be as visually breathtaking as James Cameron’s films, with early signs pointing to this being the Avatar game we’ve been waiting for. Although, if there’s one thing we know about expansive, lush-looking open world games, it’s that they put a heavy strain on your PC and Frontiers of Pandora looks to be no exception.

Unless you’re looking to play in 4K at max settings, you won’t need the best graphics card to run Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft has provided in-depth system requirements ahead of the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date, and this is what you’ll need to run the game.

The Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora minimum requirements seem quite forgiving, given how gorgeous the game can look. You’ll need an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700. Most low-end gaming laptops and PCs should have no issue running Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as long as they were bought or assembled in the past five years.

There are a few caveats, though. You’ll need 16GB RAM, and you shouldn’t expect to see greater than 30fps on average, all while running the game at its ‘Low’ preset at 1080p. That’s not native either, as you’ll need to enable AMD FSR 2, but Nvidia DLSS will be available to those with graphics cards that support it.

Minimum

(1080p / Low / FSR 2 Quality / 30fps) Recommended

(1080p / High / FSR2 Quality / 60fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit or later Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU Intel Core i7 8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5 11600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 90GB SSD 90GB SSD

The Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora recommended specs are a huge Na’vi leap up in terms of what GPU and CPU you’ll need. You’ll need an Intel Core i5 11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. That hardware should be good for 60fps, using the ‘High’ preset, which is less than you’d probably hope for with a rig like that.

Next, we’ve got Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora enthusiast specs, which aren’t far off the recommended ones. For 1440p, 60fps gameplay on high settings, CPUs remain the same as before, but you’ll need to pair either with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon 6800 XT.

Enthusiast

(1440p / High / FSR2 Quality / 60fps) Ultra

(4K / Ultra / FSR 2 Balanced / 60fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit or later Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU Intel i5 11600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel i7 12700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 90GB SSD 90GB SSD

Finally, the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ultra specs are some of the most demanding we’ve seen, specifying an Intel i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D paired with an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 to reach 60fps at 4K with ‘Ultra’ settings.

The Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora download size is a pretty enormous 90GB, but that’s what you expect these days for huge, open-world games. Ubisoft also makes it clear that you’ll need an SSD for this game, so check out our best SSDs for gaming list to ensure your load times are as short as possible.

We got hands on with the upcoming game, and our Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora preview calls it “a visually stunning experience on PC”. If you can’t wait ’til it launches in December, check out our list of the best open-world games.

Take Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?