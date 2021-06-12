Ubisoft’s Avatar game is called Frontiers of Pandora, and it’s out next year

Not only is Ubisoft’s Avatar game alive and kicking, but it’s also out next year. Ubisoft rounded out its Ubisoft Forward showcase at E3 with a new trailer, confirming the upcoming PC game is called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and it’s out in 2022. We don’t have a more specific release date than that right now – but hey! New trailer.

The trailer kicks off by taking us through some lush greenery in a rainforest. We catch a glimpse of some exotic bugs before getting a shot of the familiar Na’vi, which is a tall, blue alien creature you’ll recognise from James Cameron’s flick. We then see some more beasts in a sunlit forest before witnessing some jellyfish-like creatures floating through a dark, neon-lit section of the same world. After seeing some Na’vi running among the creatures that inhabit their world, we cut to shots of humans and their mechs in a darker, dimly lit bunker – as if it was a different world altogether.

As the trailer reaches its climax and end, we see humans clash with the Na’vi and the other animals who inhabit the planet. One leaps off a cliff to flee from an attack chopper, only to be saved by a flying creature who whisks them away. After some more duelling, we get our release date and name confirmation.

Before we caught a glimpse of the trailer, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot showed up to chat for a bit. He spoke about the game being made with the Snowdrop engine, and boy does it show – the trailer looks stunning.

Check it out below:

In a separate blog post, Ubisoft confirms that this is a new, standalone extension of the Avatar universe where you play as a Na’vi, embarking on a journey across the Western Frontier. It’s a fresh slice of Pandora that features a “living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it”.

