New Ayaneo mini PC is giving NES vibes, and we are here for it

Ayaneo has just revealed the price and shipping dates for its new Retro Mini PC AM02, but something caught our attention quicker than the spec list. The Ayaneo Retro Mini PC is sporting a small form factor case that is undeniably and proudly inspired by the Nintendo NES system, and we love it.

Finding the best mini gaming PCs is no simple task, which is why we put together a handy guide to show you which ones stand out from the rest. While Ayaneo is no stranger to the world of small form factor machines, the Retro Mini PC is a follow-on from the AM01 which was designed to look like an old-school Macintosh.

Don’t let the NES exterior fool you, because there is some serious power available here in such a small space. Ayaneo is building the Retro Mini PC AM02 on the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS APU with a range of RAM and storage options available via the IndieGoGo campaign.

It also features a 4-inch multi-function touchscreen and the USB hub cover raises exactly like the old cartridge slot on the original NES. Both are nice touches that sell the love that has gone into designing this mini PC. It’s a nice nod to the past and Ayaneo is open in stating where its inspiration has come from.

For a barebones Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM02 with no RAM or storage, the early bird price is $439, down from the expected MSRP of $499. This scales up to the top model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD which will cost $629 in the early bird window down from $769. Only 150 models of each spec are available during the early bird window.

Nothing else is included in these prices, but you can order some accessories that fit the NES aesthetic for a discount. An 8BitDo retro-style controller and Nuphy greyscale keyboard can be ordered with a 10% discount if purchased alongside the Retro Mini PC AM02. This discount is extended to 20% off if you buy both together in a package.

Whether you’re looking for a mini PC with an old-school vibe, or a legitimate gaming option that doesn’t require much deskspace, the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC suits both needs.

The Ayaneo Retro Mini PC is set to start shipping units towards the end of February this year.

