Baldur’s Gate 3 mod replaces Nvidia DLSS with AMD FSR 2

If there’s one thing that’s lacking about Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s the game’s upscaling options, limited to just Nvidia DLSS 2 and AMD FSR 1. Larian Studios has promised to upgrade Baldur’s Gate 3 with the much improved AMD FSR 2.0 in the near future, but someone has already managed to get the technology into the game. Better still, the mod is available to download and use right now.

Since Nvidia DLSS is only available to GeForce RTX GPUs, it typically falls on AMD FSR to provide upscaling options for the many still using GTX or Radeon graphics cards. This is, of course, unless the developer opts to implement Intel XeSS into the game, which would be a more than welcome addition.

Testing the DLSS2FSR2 mod for ourselves, the results are largely what we expected. Image quality is noticeably better using AMD FSR 2.0, removing a great deal of aliasing, as you can see in the images above. Naturally, running the game at a higher internal resolution returns the best results, but it’s still an improvement at 1080p all the same.

It shouldn’t be long now until Baldur’s Gate gets AMD FSR 2.0 via a patch from Larian, but I’d really love to see DLSS Frame Generation or even ray tracing options come to the RPG game in the future too. While the former would greatly benefit RTX 40 series graphics cards, part of me longs to see Faerûn through a ray traced lens.

