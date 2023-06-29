Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck compatible? Those of us hoping to take our Baldur’s Gate 3 adventures on the go for a portable DnD experience will be pleased to hear the RPG plays well on the Steam Deck. However, Larian Studios have rolled just shy of a natural 20 in managing the handheld experience, and there are a few things that hold it back from being a critical hit.

Those of you with high passive perception will note that the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements demand 150GB of your storage before you can start exploring the Forgotten Realms. With how expansive the Dungeons and Dragons universe is, that hefty storage demand should come to no surprise. Nevertheless, you can always check out our guide to the best microSD card for Steam Deck if you find yourself struggling to make space.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck compatible?

Valve says Baldur’s Gate 3 is ‘Playable’ on Steam Deck. It falls short of ‘Verified’ status due to its use of a launcher, non-Steam-Deck controller icons as well as text input requiring manual invocation of the on-screen keyboard.

Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke and the team at Larian think the Steam Deck is “amazing”, so we’ll likely see the game join the developer’s past efforts in receiving Valve’s coveted seal of approval.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is coming sooner than expected, so you don’t have too long to gather your party members and venture forth into Faerûn. If you’re not sure where to start with this huge RPG, check out our BG3 classes guide to see which is right for you.