Best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings and PC options

What are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings? You must adjust your options before venturing forth, if your adventures in Baldur’s Gate 3 are to both look and run well. Successfully attaining high frame rates isn’t determined by dice rolls or saving throws, so let us lend you our experience so that you may land critical hits on the right graphics settings.



The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is almost here, but there’s still time to go on another quest or two during the game’s early access period. The D&D RPG shouldn’t test your PC’s constitution too much, but don’t forget to check whether your system meets the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements. You don’t need to be a dungeon master extraordinaire to find the right Baldur’s Gate 3 settings for your rig, and tweaking just a few options should give your frame rate stats a noticeable boost.

What are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings?

Here are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 settings:

Model Quality: High

High Instance distance: High

High Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Anisotropic x16

Anisotropic x16 Light shadows: Enabled

Enabled Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cloud quality: Medium

Medium Animation LOD Detail: High

High DLSS: Balanced (if supported)

Balanced (if supported) AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): Enabled

Enabled Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Ambient Occlusion: Enabled

Enabled Depth of Field: Circular

Circular God Rays: Enabled

Enabled Bloom: Enabled

Enabled Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

We at PCGamesN tested these settings on the following rig: MSI MPG Trident AS 11th gaming PC, featuring an Intel Core i7 11700F, MSI Ventus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 32GB of DDR4 3,200MHz RAM, MSI B560 motherboard, and Windows 11.

According to our perception checks, there’s no built-in Baldur’s Gate 3 benchmark, and nor will one be forthcoming any time soon. As such, we deduced our list of optimized settings by repeatedly playing through Act I, recording each option’s effect on visuals and frame rate.

We’d recommend most players start with the game’s ‘High’ preset and tinker from there. There are some profound fps gains to be made by lowering visual quality, with the ‘Medium’ preset netting a whopping 17-19% increase in performance versus ‘High’.

In terms of individual settings that can greatly improve frame rates, disabling ambient occlusion and light shadows can each net a 4% boost in performance. Aside from this, however, your biggest gains will be found by using upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS.

Note, however, that these observations and tests concern the early access build and are subject to change upon full release. We’ll be sure to update our guide once the launch build arrives.

We’ve spent just as much time mulling over these settings as we have finding out the top places earn XP in our Baldur’s Gate 3 leveling guide. If you fancy exploring Faerûn on the go, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck guide too.

Take the Baldur’s Gate 3 requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Baldur’s Gate 3?