How to wake up Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3

How do you wake up Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3? This jaunty quest leads you down a few surprising paths and includes some of the best locations to explore in Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as an epic boss fight to finish it off.

You need to complete this quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 if you’re hoping to win over the shape-shifting Druid, Halsin, and recruit him to your party to join your other Baldur’s Gate 3 companions. Fortunately, this is one of the best side quests in the game and Halsin is worth recruiting. So here are the steps you need to take to wake up Art Cullagh in BG3.

BG3 Art Cullagh

First, you want to head to the Last Light Inn, from the main entrance take the first door on your right. Here you’ll find Art Cullagh lying on a bed, speak to him and speak to the woman next to him, triggering a dialogue about Thaniel.

Next, you want to return to camp and speak to Halsin, inform him you overheard Art Cullagh speaking about Thaniel. Halsin will accompany you back to the Last Light Inn. You don’t need to worry about making extra room in your party for him, either.

When you reach the Last Light Inn, speak to Halsin, who can be found seated next to Art Cullagh, and you’ll receive a letter directing you toward the House of Healing.

House of Healing location

To reach the House of Healing, you want to travel southwest until you reach the Rethiwin Mason’s Guild. Enter through the guild and continue past the wooden hatch and elevator crane where you’ll reach an iron gate and a person on the other side called Arabella.

She has a request for you, which can either accept or deny, but you need to continue on to reach the Mausoleum, defeating the shadow-cursed harpers and shadows outside. Once defeated, turn right and go through the gates of the cemetery.

Keep going along the main path until you reach a locked door, pick the lock to enter the House of Healing. Then to reach your final destination, head through the wooden doors to your left.

Malus Thorm boss fight

This is where you’ll encounter Malus Thorm, a formidable boss in Baldur’s Gate 3, as he deals raw damage and is capable of inflicting powerful blows in one hit. The trick to defeating him is to take out his assistants, who are all trying to reach him to give him special tools.

Though you can choose to fight Malus Thorm, you can also persuade him to let the sisters operate on him, skipping the fight entirely.

Waking up Art Cullagh

After he’s dead, take the battered lute from his inventory which has the initials AC scratched on it. Head back to the Last Light Inn and speak to Art and Halsin – select the prompt to play the lute. This will wake him up and you can choose to speak to him or let Halsin do it. This starts Halsin’s next quest and leads to him becoming a companion.

That’s how to wake up Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more companion quests, here’s a guide to BG3 Karlach and BG3 Wyll and how to recruit them.