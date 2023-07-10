Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin companion guide

Who is Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3? Halsin is one of the later companions you’ll be able to recruit to take along with you on your adventures through Faerûn. As a shape-shifting Druid, he can turn into a bear to shred your foes – or you, should you make an enemy of him. As one of the most versatile classes in the game, having a good idea of what Druids can do will help immensely when battling demons, goblins, dragons, and more.

For more information on the myriad of classes and their subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our comprehensive guide. As Halsin is another Elf companion, you might want to give a more exotic race – such as a Dragonborn or a boisterous Halfling – a shot. If that’s the case, our overview of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 races has you covered. Otherwise, read on to find out all there currently is to know about Halsin.

How to recruit Halsin

In Chapter One of the game, you first meet Halsin where he was captured at the Warg Pens. He’ll join you briefly as you clear out the goblin leaders from the goblin camp. However, after that he will return to Druid Grove and provide information on Moonrise Towers, which progresses the main scenario.

It is likely Halsin will be recruitable sometime after this due to his high stats, or Larian Studios may provide a way to recruit him in Chapter One. When it is confirmed, we will update here.

Halsin abilities, starting equipment, and skills

Halsin has higher stats than the other companions, hinting that he will be a recruitable character later in the game. These may change when he joins your party.

Here are Halsin’s stats:

Strength: 16

Dexterity: 16

Constitution: 16

Intelligence: 12

Wisdom: 18

Charisma: 16

It is unknown what equipment Halsin will have when joining your party as he is not currently able to be recruited. If killed however, he drops leather armor and a club.

Halsin’s skills are unconfirmed so far, but as a Druid he should be proficient in Athletics, Nature, and Survival. We will update this guide to confirm his skills when we can confirm them.

How to complete Halsin’s companion quest

There is no information about Halsin’s companion quest at this time as he cannot be recruited yet. However, he does take part in the Save the Refugees main scenario quest. As someone researching the parasites infesting you and your party, Halsin must be rescued from the goblin camp.

How to raise Halsin’s approval rating

As a Druid, it’s likely that protecting nature will raise his approval rating. Other Druids hold him in high regard, and he strives to help others.

At this time there is no further information on how to raise his approval rating.

How Halsin gains inspiration

Inspiration points can be gained by both your own character and your companions based on your background. These points then can be used to reroll ability checks during key moments.

Halsin’s background is currently unknown. If we had to guess, he’ll likely have the Outlander background.

Best Halsin build

The Druid is perhaps the most versatile class in D&D 5e, as it has proficiency in a plethora of weapon and armor types, access to powerful defensive-based spells, and the ability to shapeshift. It is uncertain what level Halsin joins your party at and how much control you’ll have over his build when compared to Origin characters.

At level 2, Druids can pick a subclass, and Halsin may be a part of the Circle of the Moon given his bear form, though he can also slot into the Circle of Spores subclass. Here’s a list of spells to prepare that after each long rest that will most likely make great use of Halsin’s abilities:

Level 1: Shillelagh (Cantrip), Thorn Whip (Cantrip), Goodberry, Entangle, Faerie Fire, Thunderwave (5 total spells)

Level 2: Circle of the Moon, same spells

Level 3: Goodberry, Faerie Fire, Thunderwave, Moonbeam, Hold Person, Lesser Restoration (6 total spells)

Level 4: Choose Ability Improvement to raise Halsin’s willpower by points, which is the most important attribute for Druids. Choose Guidance (Cantrip). Add Spike Growth to the prepared spells for 7 total spells.

Level 5: Goodberry, Faerie Fire, Thunderwave, Moonbeam, Hold Person, Lesser Restoration, Call Lightning, Sleet Storm (8 total spells)

Because Druids can change their spells frequently, feel free to experiment with what works for your party makeup. Until level 5, this build will have Halsin primarily supporting your party making it easier to hit enemies and can be modified to use more healing spells such as Cure Wounds.

If an enemy gets in close to Halsin and you do not want to use a charge of Wild Shape, the Cantrip Shillelagh can power up his club or staff to deal extra damage in close.

That said, there’s a good chance Halsin will have Druid features unique to him, so be sure to check back here when we know more about this powerful shapeshifter.

To get a better idea of how he fits into your party, check out our companion guides on Gale the Wizard, Laezel the Fighter, Astarion the Rogue, and Wyll the Warlock. When built well together, you should have no problem taking on the fantastical creatures of Faerun.