Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll companion guide

Who is Wyll, Blade of Frontiers? We’ve got answers. More so than Sorcerers and Wizards, the Warlock class is a bit complicated. Wyll is no different as he too has a demonic patron that he draws his power from. For Wyll, it’s the fiery Fiend that makes him a powerful ally.

How to recruit Wyll

You will find Wyll in the Druid Grove area during the Removing the Parasite quest.

Wyll will join up with you a bit later than the other companions. You can find him sparring with Tiefling children. After a dialogue sequence where you learn he also has been infected with a Mind Flayer’s tadpole, he’ll agree to join your party as long as you help him slay some goblin leaders. Enjoy your shiny new Warlock companion!

Wyll’s attributes, starting equipment, and skills

Wyll’s attributes are unfortunately spread out a little oddly for his class, thus requiring some work to make the most of his Warlock abilities.

Here are Wyll’s stats:

Strength: 9

Dexterity: 13

Constitution: 15

Intelligence: 14

Wisdom: 11

Charisma: 16

Here is Wyll’s starting equipment:

Rapier

Leather Boots

Padded Armor

Here are Wyll’s skills:

Arcana

History

Intimidation

Persuasion

With a high charisma stat, Wyll makes for a great companion to bring along while conversing with the denizens of Faerun, as he gets a bonus to both intimidation and persuasion from it.

How to complete Wyll’s companion quest

Wyll’s quest will progress as you clear the goblin camp during the quest Save the Refugees. This quest is obtained when he joins your party. You will learn he is looking for a goblin named Spike. After tracking down Spike in the Shattered Sanctum area, the goblin will inform you of a woman named Mizora that Wyll wishes to save.

The companion quest ends here for the first chapter, with the goal of finding Mizora and the revelation that she was responsible for providing him his Warlock powers.

How to raise Wyll’s approval

Despite drawing from demonic powers, Wyll is a kind person that dislikes when you do cruel things, which makes him butt heads with Lae’zel. He dislikes goblins and will not tolerate siding with them or assisting them in any manner, going so far as to want to see them humiliated. Assisting the refugees of Druid Grove will also net approval. In short, positive actions such as scratching dogs and freeing slaves will ensure he likes your player character.

Fextralife’s comprehensive list has each positive and negative approval choice in detail.

How Wyll gains inspiration

Inspiration points can be gained by both your own character and your companions based on your background. These points then can be used to reroll ability checks during key moments.

At the time of this writing, it is unclear which background Wyll has, thus we do not know how he gains your party inspiration points.

Best Wyll build

Wyll’s Warlock patron is The Fiend, which gives him The Dark One’s Blessing – a passive effect that gives him extra hit points based off of his Charisma modifier – and more importantly the cantrip Eldritch Blast. It is a powerful spell that is based on his charisma modifier, and especially in the early-game, will be Wyll’s primary means of damage.

At level 2 Wyll will be able to select two Eldritch Invocations. We recommend the following to power up Eldritch Blast:

Agonizing Blast, which adds your Charisma modifier to the damage roll

Repelling Blast, which pushes enemies 4.5 meters away with Eldritch Blast

He also can choose a spell to learn. We recommend Burning Hands for an alternative mode of damage that can hit multiple foes.

The Fiend will give Wyll the Pact of the Chain at level 3, allowing him to summon a familiar. At the moment, the Imp seems like the most powerful familiar to use. You can choose another spell here; Misty Step is always a good choice as it serves as a defensive teleport.

Level 4 is the perfect opportunity to choose ability score improvement rather than a feat, buffing Wyll’s Charisma by 2 points. He can choose another cantrip here and one more spell. As there aren’t many options, True Strike and Scorching Ray have the most utility here.

Once again, Wyll can select two more Eldritch Invocations at level 5. Devil’s Sight is a good option to ensure Wyll will hit with his Eldritch Blasts in darker areas. For the final selection, One with Shadows or Armour of Shadows give Wyll more defensive tools. He can also choose a third level spell, and that includes the powerful Fireball. If you have another character that can cast the powerful attack, such as Gale, selecting Counterspell is also a solid choice. Or you can roll two Fireball slingers for maximum chaos.

Wyll will no doubt make himself useful to your team, but as you can clearly see, he takes a bit more work with all the options available to his Warlock class. If he seems like too much work, check out how to change party members, and if you’re confused why charisma is so important to his class, read up on it in our abilities guide. Otherwise, good luck trusting the power of demons in your adventures through Faerun.