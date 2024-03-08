Baldur’s Gate 3 mod fixes irritating inventory management problem

While inventory management and organizing supplies have vastly improved since Baldur’s Gate 3 was first released, most players still experience irksome quirks and or bugs when shuffling around all their items. Mods can be super helpful here, and this new one makes the pesky problem of read books go away for good.

On 23 February 2024, creator Volitio uploaded their Baldur’s Gate 3 mod which places books you’ve already read in your camp supplies, getting rid of the clunky process of remembering to remove them individually from your carried inventory. We might be biased as players who rarely ever revisit written material they pick up in the RPG game, but this could make a big quality of life difference.

On Nexus Mods, Volitio explains that with the mod installed, you can “automatically send read books to the camp chest or mark them as wares”, and that it’s configurable with a JSON file. “Players can choose to enable instant transfer of read books (right after closing the book UI); by default, they are only sent upon entering camp. Quest books are ignored by default and aren’t sent to camp.”

This clarification is welcome because some book items in BG3 are important items relating to progression, so you wouldn’t want to accidentally send something to camp that you need to have with your character during certain quest moments. For example, imagine picking up a contract in the House of Hope and losing it before you can rip that sucker in half!

