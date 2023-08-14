What is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Counting House vault code? There are many reasons why you would want to gain access to the most secure bank in Baldur’s Gate – could be that you’re there to stop a dastardly plan, could be that you just want to take a peek into what the citizens of the city find valuable – and fill your own pockets while you’re at it.

There is a lot to explore in Baldur’s Gate 3, with our BG3 review going into a spoiler-free hint at several highlights. Before you tackle the Counting House vault, it’s worth taking another look at your class – you don’t want to be caught short if a fight breaks out. Here’s how to crack the code so you can break into the Counting House vault.

The city hub in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a sprawling, busy, beautiful place, and, of course, has its own central bank. A place where the richest Baldurians lock away their valuables, and, as it turns out, a target for all manner of unsavory folk. You have to get into the main vault, but it’s protected by a four-digit code, which requires you to key in the correct combination by stepping on the corresponding tiles on the floor. You can acquire this code by breaking into the Head Banker’s office on the second floor of the bank, or you could read on and save yourself the trouble.

What is the Counting House vault code?

Looking at the vault door, the combination to unlock the Counting House vault door is:

Top left

Top right

Middle

Middle right

You can also check out the numbered image we created above to see the exact order. Just make sure that your characters don’t accidentally step on an incorrect tile, as you’ll have to begin the puzzle again.

Once you’ve opened the BG3 Counting House vault, you’ll be presented with an interesting scenario and reunited with an old friend. There’s bound to be a fight or two coming up, so perfect your BG3 class with our best wizard build, best warlock build, or maybe even our best cleric build, if your primary focus is healing over hurting.