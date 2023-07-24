What is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard build? In some ways, the Wizard is the most pioneering of all the classes in BG3; they utilize the most cutting-edge technologies and research in an effort to tap into untold power. Couple this with complete knowledge of the arcane, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

It really is time to start theory-crafting your BG3 class build; what race will you choose? Where do you allocate your stats? What weapons can they use? You haven’t got much time until the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is here, so we’ve done a lot of the heavy lifting for you. Here is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard build, so you can fry your enemies from the inside out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard character creation overview

Wizards are true scholars of magic and have a multitude of powerful spells at their disposal to both harm their foes and protect their party. Wizards have two subclasses to choose from, but these aren’t available until you hit level 2.

Class features

Intelligence saving throw proficiency

Wisdom saving throw proficiency

Dagger proficiency

Dart proficiency

Sling proficiency

Quarterstaff proficiency

Light crossbow proficiency

Evocation school subclass

The Evocation school subclass can be accessed once you hit level 2, and focuses on enchantments and powerful magical attacks. This is the more offensive of the two subclass options for Wizard. The additional features of this subclass are:

Evocation spells

Evocation Savant

Sculpt Spells

Abjuration school subclass

The Abjuration school subclass is for those Wizards who need their party to support them, rather than be a damage dealer. It revolves around protecting both themselves and the people around them. The additional features of this subclass are:

Abjuration spells

Arcane Ward

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric build guide

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric build is:

Subclass – Evocation school

Race – High-Elf

Background – Guild Artisan

Skills – Intelligence and Wisdom

Weapon – Quarterstave

Subclass and spells

The best subclass for Wizard is the Evocation school due to its high damage potential.

While healing and protection can be vital in a tough fight, the amount of damage available to a Wizard of the Evocation school means that this is nearly always the best choice of subclass. Obliterating your enemy before they have a chance to act is infinitely better than giving them a chance to attack you, or your party.

Abilities

Here are the best abilities for the Wizard:

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 13

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 16

Wisdom – 11

Charisma – 14

As you won’t be wearing much in the way of armor, or dealing much damage with weapons, the strength ability isn’t going to be of much. We do suggest putting some points into constitution, so you don’t get one-shot by the first enemy you see. Intelligence is the Wizard’s key ability, so dump as much as you can into that during the character creation process, and upgrade it whenever you can in-game.

Race

The Half-Elf race is perhaps the most suited to the Wizard class due to their ability to further customize their starting abilities with the ability improvements race feature. This allows us to put an extra point into both intelligence and wisdom.

Best background

The best background for Wizard is Guild Artisan.

The Guild Artisan background gives your Wizard proficiency in both insight and persuasion – couple this with the already high base charisma ability and you will be a proficient spokesperson for your party. Wizards are scholarly by nature, so having them come from a learning background also makes roleplaying sense and should be natural to follow during your playthrough.

Spells and leveling

There are a lot of spells at your disposal should you play as a Wizard, many of which are tied to your subclass. Here are the best spells for Wizard by level:

Level 1

Burning Hands

Charm Person

Mage Armour

Magic Missiles

Thunderwave

Witch Bolt

Level 2

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Level 3

Melf’s Acid Arrow

Cloud of Daggers

Level 4

Crown of Madness

Detect Thoughts

Level 5

Fireball

Web

Equipment

Due to not being able to wear most armor sets, the best equipment for the Wizard is a magical robe.

You’re vulnerable as a Wizard, but thankfully there are a lot of robes that have magical properties. While you’ll still be vulnerable to physical attacks, your spacing on the battlefield and your arsenal of spells should keep you safe from harm.

Now that you know the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard build, get your robe on, find your best staff, and start exploding mindflayers. If you aren’t set on your class, we have the best BG3 Cleric build, and the best BG3 Paladin build here, and if you’re more of a lover than a fighter, we’ve got a rundown of romance in Baldur’s Gate.