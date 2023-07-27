What is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock build? Magic-wielders who have long since sold their soul, the Warlock worships all-powerful beings, serving their nefarious purposes, and in return, being granted pure, unbridled power. While your patron’s motives may be questionable, the abilities you receive from them aren’t.

You don’t have much time until the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, so if you do have a class in mind, it really is time to nail down the specifics of your build. We’ve gone through and mastered the Warlock, so you know which spells to unlock, what race suits the class best, and which subclass gives you the most power. Here is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock build.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock character creation overview

The Warlock is a great damage dealer, and manipulator of people, if you don’t mind leaving your morals at the door. They serve powerful beings in exchange for their abilities, and while this may seem like a pretty sweet deal, there’s no telling what you’ll have to do to maintain your powers.

Class features

Wisdom saving throw proficiency

Charisma saving throw proficiency

Light armor proficiency

Simple weapon proficiency

The Fiend subclass

Gravitating towards the evil end of the spectrum, The Fiend subclass would see your Warlock in service with, well, fiends. Hellish creatures that both encourage and reward destructive actions.

Dark One’s Blessing

The Great Old One

Bound to eldritch beings in the Far Realms, the Great Old One subclass is shrouded in mystery, with the ultimate goal of your benefactor unknown to you. This subclass grants your Warlock powerful spells that control the mind.

Mortal Reminder

Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock build guide

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock build is:

Subclass – The Great Old One

Race – Tiefling

Background – Sage

Skills – Charisma and intelligence

Subclass and spells

The best subclass for Warlock is the Great Old One due to the powerful control you have over the minds of your enemies.

The Mortal Reminder feature of the Great Old One will frighten your target and any nearby enemies whenever you score a critical hit against them. With that amount of crowd control in your kit, handling large groups of enemies is a walk in the park.

Abilities

Here are the best abilities for the Warlock:

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 12

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 14

Wisdom – 10

Charisma – 17

With the Great Old One granting you access to a multitude of mind-control spells, having a high charisma stat will give these powerful spells as much chance as possible of being successful. It also doesn’t hurt that you can sweet-talk the vendor in town.

Race

The ideal race for Warlock is the Mephistopheles Tiefling. You gain a few useful features playing as this race, including Hellish Resistance and Darkvision, as well as a plus two to your Charisma ability.

Best background

The best background for Warlock is the Sage.

Gaining proficiencies in both arcana and history, you’ll be in an ideal position to take on all tasks from your fiendish patron with the Sage background. The insatiable thirst for knowledge will only aid you in growing stronger as a magic caster.

Spells and leveling

You’ll have plenty of spells at your disposal as the Warlock, and you get a chance to start honing your build from level one with the subclasses. The Great Old One gives you the tools to disorient and weaken enemies using various mind-control techniques.

Level 1

Dissonant Whispers

Charm Person

Level 2

Mask of Many Faces

Beguiling Influence

Level 3

Phantasmal Force

Level 4

Ability Improvement (feat)

Level 5

Hunger of Hadar

Best equipment

The best equipment for Warlock is a quarterstaff.

You’ll find that you’re mostly going to be casting from a distance, which is a good thing because wearing anything heavier than light armor will cause you to be at a disadvantage. Find a weapon with a passive ability that enhances your mind-melting magic and you’re set.

Now you have the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock build, there won’t be anything to stop you from doing your master’s bidding. Warp minds, charm the locals, and cause chaos wherever you go. If you’re more of a goody two shoes, try our best BG3 Paladin build, and spread the good word.