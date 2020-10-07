The first Baldur’s Gate 3 patch fixes some crashes and multiplayer issues

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now in Early Access, and as the devs at Larian have promised, this is indeed early access. Players have reported a load of issues with the initial build, including some gamebreakers, but the devs have already released the game’s first hotfix, aimed at addressing many of these problems. It won’t fix everything, but it’s a quick start.

The hotfix addresses crashes “related to using rush-type actions”, “related to the target camera”, “in character creation”, and “during dialogs”. The devs also recommend switching the game to DX11 mode via the launcher and updating your graphics drivers to help quell further crashes, as well.

This is not the full multiplayer hotfix that Larian mentioned in an earlier update, but there are some smaller fixes, including character assignment issues when someone drops from a full multiplayer party, and a problem preventing you from readying up after other players had joined the lobby.

“We’re still working on the multiplayer issues that some of you are experiencing (and we’re very close to solving several of them),” Larian says, “but Hotfix 1 already fixes a number of issues and covers other things you reported.”

Here’s the full list of fixes for this first patch:

Fixed a crash related to using rush-type actions

Fixed a crash related to the target camera

Fixed a crash in character creation

Fixed a crash during dialogs

Fixed overlapping items inside the inventory views

Fixed “Pickup” and “Pickup And Add To Wares” inside containers

Fixed a player assignment issue when someone would leave from a full multiplayer party. The leftover character can now be assigned correctly.

Fixed an issue with summons showing up as regular companions

Fixed an issue where players could not ready up when other players joined the lobby

Fixed being able to move immovable objects

Check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 classes guide and Baldur’s Gate 3 companions guide for a helping hand as you step into the big RPG.