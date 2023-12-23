New Baldur’s Gate 3 mod brings Critical Role’s Blood Magic to Faerûn

Faithful modders have brought a small piece of Critical Role’s Tal’Dorei campaign setting into Baldur’s Gate 3, with creator SkyeBorne (commissioned by user Shayedd) bringing us the Blood Magic Subclass mod for use by the Wizard class.

Larian Studios has done a unbelievable job in Baldur’s Gate 3 of adding in more content from Dungeons and Dragons sourcebooks than anyone thought possible (I for one am still pleasantly surprised they launched with the Monk class in the game, pop pop!), but as they say, there’s always room for improvement – even to one of the greatest RPG games of all time.

The Blood Magic, or ‘hemocraft’, subclass allows you to take optional extra damage to cast additional spells or reroll damage, use your reaction to force a target to share your pain, curse creatures to take extra damage when hit by an attack, and gain resistances to bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing attacks when concentrating on a spell.

Blood Magic is described in the Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn sourcebook as follows: Considered taboo by many societies and magic practitioners, the use of blood magic – also known as hemocraft – is a rare art that harnesses the latent powers of a creature’s vitality to fuel and amplify the caster’s own capabilities, while manipulating and weakening the bodies of enemies from the inside. Some of the more macabre mages seeking to empower their arcane pursuits turn to hemocraft as a means of bolstering their spells, giving their own life’s blood to reach new heights of frightening magical prowess.

Critical Role and it’s cast have arguably done more than anyone else to boost the profile of Dungeons and Dragons in recent years, and Baldur’s Gate 3 may never have seen the light of day without that added interest, so it seems fitting that modders add a bit of Tal’Dorei flare to the game. If you’re ready to play as a blood mage, just head here to the mod page for a full list of instructions on how to install it.

