Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale companion guide

Who is Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3? Read on to find out all you need to know about this powerful spellcaster. You’ll have plenty of ways to make use of Gale in your party as a Wizard, especially when it comes to selecting from the many spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 – spells that will allow him to deal massive damage or control the battlefield.

Reading up on the in-game camp will ensure you don’t neglect any companion quests, and studying up on all the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 will help you use them all to their max potential. The more knowledge you have going into such a massive game before the release date, the more successful you’ll be in the world of Faerun.

How to recruit Gale

Like most companions, Gale is hard to miss. North of where you crash land at the end of the prologue, Gale can be found in the Roadside Cliffs area on your map. He’ll pop out of a purple magic portal and commence a dialogue sequence where he’ll want to join forces with you in order to remove the insidious tadpole from both your brains.

Gale’s attributes, starting equipment, and skills

Gale has well-rounded stats that make a bit of investment into intelligence not a bad idea at some point.

Here are Gale’s stats:

Strength: 9

Dexterity: 14

Constitution: 15

Intelligence: 16

Wisdom: 11

Charisma: 13

Here is Gale’s starting equipment:

Quarterstaff

Simple Robe

Simple Boots

Here are Gale’s skills:

Arcana

History

Insight

Investigation

All of these skills, except for insight, are based off of his intelligence, so he will certainly be valuable when researching magical items or checks on Faerun’s bloody past.

How to complete Gale’s companion quest

Titled The Wizard of Waterdeep, this quest will become active when he joins your party. Eventually at camp, he will reveal that he needs to consume rare magical objects in order to keep a catastrophe at bay. During your adventures, you’ll come upon magical items that you can give to him to consume, which will progress his quest to its conclusion in chapter one. These items include:

The Amulet of Selune’s Chosen in the Shattered Sanctum

The Disintegrating Night Walkers in Grymforge

The Idol of Silvanus in the Druid Grove

The Iron Flask in The Risen Road

The Necromancy of Thay in the Blighted Village

The Shadow of Menzoberranzan in the Underdark

The Staff of Crones in the Sunlit Wetlands

The Sword of Justice in the Risen Road

How to raise Gale’s approval rating

Gale is primarily concerned about removing the tadpole from his head; anything concerning finding a healer to remove it or killing other tadpoles you come across will increase his approval of you.

As a nicer person than most of your other companions, Gale will appreciate you helping others with sympathetic behaviors, such as healing an Owlbear cub or helping Wyll rescue the refugees in the Druid Grove. On the other hand, embracing the tadpole’s powers will result in negative approval, along with otherwise dishonest deeds.

For a more comprehensive list, check out Fextralife’s approvals.

How Gale gains inspiration

Inspiration points can be gained by both your own character and your companions based on your background. These points then can be used to reroll ability checks during key moments.

Gale has the Sage background, which means learning about magical means will often net your party an inspiration point. This involves solving magical puzzles and most often reading ancient texts. If you remember that Gale has a penchant for ancient magic, you’ll definitely net a few inspiration points with him in your group.

Best Gale build

As you’d expect, the Wizard class comes with an overwhelming amount of spells to choose from and prepare upon each level up. However, the most important choice comes at level 2 when you must choose either the Abjuration Wizard or an Evocation Wizard subclass.

The differences between the two are straightforward: the Abjuration School focuses on banishing enemies, nullifying magic, and other spells that help protect companions and control battles. The Evocation school has more damaging spells, making Gale more offensive. The choice is yours; either way, Gale will be a force to be reckoned with.

For the Abjuration school, these spells stand out as the best to choose to give Gale quite a lot of utility, especially with Misty Step working as defensive escape tool:

Level 2: Tasha’s Hideous Laughter, Magic Missile

Level 3: Fog Cloud, Misty Step

Level 4: Mage Hand (Cantrip)

Level 5: Counterspell, Fly

For the Evocation School, choose these spells to make sure your enemies die, and die quickly:

Level 2: Magic Missile, Burning Hands

Level 3: Witch Bolt, Misty Step

Level 4: Shocking Grasp (Cantrip)

Level 5: Fireball, Counterspell

Upon reaching level 4 in both subclasses, choose ability score improvement instead of another feat in order to raise Gale’s intelligence score up to 18.

The great thing about Wizards, however, is they can permanently learn spells from scrolls you find out in the world; this allows you to experiment with which spells you have Gale learn as you can shore up any mistakes. This does cost gold, and remember to prepare the spells in the spell menu!

With a properly built Gale by your side in Baldur’s Gate 3’s opening act, the varied creatures of Faerun don’t stand a chance from all the powerful spells he has at his disposal.

This is just an early look at his character, however, as we’ve learned the game will raise the standard D&D level cap up to 12, which will give Gale even more powerful magic to sling. Wizards are quite squishy as well, so be sure to read up on how to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 to fully enjoy burning Bugbears and Goblins to a crisp with this handsome lad.