Baldur’s Gate 3’s deluxe edition isn’t limited, so “skip” resellers

It’s been less than a week since Larian Studios announced the deluxe physical edition of Baldur’s Gate 3, and already pre-orders are being sold on other marketplaces for exuberant prices. Larian, understandably is not happy, and is advising people not to buy from resellers.

Can I interest you in a theoretical copy of Baldur’s Gate 3? That might sound like a daft question but resellers have been pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition of the critically acclaimed fantasy RPG game and listing it online for twice its purchase price.

Larian Studios isn’t happy, which is entirely understandable. But its director of publishing has reassured would-be purchasers that there’s absolutely nothing limited about Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition.

Some publishers will put out a run of, say, 1000, but that’s not the case here. Director of Publishing Michael Douse explains via Twitter that stock is well in hand and that distribution is “weirdly organised considering it’s us.”

“So if you see them online being resold based on confirmed preorders at higher prices, skip it,” he adds.

The Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 includes a host of extras including a soundtrack, stickers, a mind flayer poster, map and more. The PC edition comes with a Steam key/downloader app, but for those on other formats its their only chance to get a physical on-disc version of the game.

And while Larian is charging $79.99, there are copies listed on eBay for between $199 and $299. What’s especially worrying is that at least some of these listings have sold. Granted, it could just be the sellers purchasing their own listings, to given the appearance they’re actually in demand. But I can understand Larian’s concern if someone is paying $200+ over the odds.

So the message is, if you want to pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3, do so via Larian’s own site and don’t put money in the pockets of resellers.

