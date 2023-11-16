Baldur’s Gate 3 gets new physical release, preorders open now

Baldur’s Gate 3 is my all-time favorite game, and it looks like I can finally get my hands on a physical edition. Larian Studios just revealed that a new Deluxe Edition is available for preorder, and it comes with much more than just the base game itself. If you’re like me and missed the previous Collector’s Edition preorder with all of the fun goodies, this is the perfect opportunity to get some cool BG3-related extras as well as a shiny physical copy to show off.

I have so many playthroughs of Baldur’s Gate 3 right now, the DnD RPG game‘s saves take up almost all of my PC’s storage. If you haven’t played it yet for some reason, check our Baldur’s Gate 3 review out to learn why you should have it on your radar. With a quirky cast of characters and an extensive story to follow, you can lose hundreds of hours playing Larian Studios’ Dungeon & Dragons-inspired game.

The developer now says a Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming, and it brings with it a physical copy containing a custom installer and a Steam key. Alongside the game, you’ll also get the original soundtrack spread over three CDs, a cloth map of the world, two fabric patches, an art poster, and a whopping 32 stickers. My journals aren’t ready for the amount of Baldur’s Gate 3 stickers I’m going to stick on their pages.

You can preorder the highly coveted physical edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 right now on the official website. The Deluxe copy will cost you $79.99 / £79.99, and it also comes with all of the Digital Deluxe content released previously like an exclusive dice skin and other item cosmetics. Larian Studios says it’s shipping the new physical edition in “Q1 of 2024.”

The developer says it understands “the value of physical media,” and hopes to produce more if these copies prove successful. The Deluxe Edition isn’t limited in stock, as Larian Studios says “players needn’t panic if they lose out on the initial batch.” The new physical release comes at an exciting time for Baldur’s Gate 3, as the game is up for multiple awards at The Game Awards 2023, as a GOTY nominee and more.

While you wait to get your hands on a copy yourself, be sure to check out our in-depth guide on the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes to make playthroughs a little easier. Even the lowest difficulty can feel daunting with the wrong build. Alternatively, browse through our favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 mods if you’re looking to spice your base game up a bit.

Looking for more Baldur’s Gate 3 content, or anything else that’s game-related? Make sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.