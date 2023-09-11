Baldur’s Gate 3 is difficult at the best of times, so what if you made the hardest setting in the DnD RPG game even harder, just because you can? Well, that very specific question has just been answered in Baldur’s Gate 3, as a new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod makes the Tactician difficulty even more grueling.

Like most of us, I started Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Balanced difficulty. As time went on though and I came across a particularly challenging boss fight I did knock it down to the easier level of Explorer (for shame, I know). But if unlike me you want a serious Baldur’s Gate 3 challenge, and for some reason think the sadistically punishing Tactician difficulty isn’t enough, I have a treat for you.

While we can tell you all about the Baldur’s Gate 3 difficulty differences already, the Death March Alpha mod from ‘Lightboom’ will have you cowering in fear in no time. This Baldur’s Gate 3 mod is even harder than Tactician.

“Tactician is too easy for you? Death March aims to increase the difficulty of almost all combat encounters by adding new enemies, buffing them, expanding their skillsets as well as adding completely new enemy types to challenge you. All changes are seamlessly integrated by going over each fight by hand,” Lightboom says.

Do keep in mind that this mod only covers Act 1 so far, with the rest of the game actively being worked on. If it’s as difficult as it claims to be I don’t think you’re going to breeze through the first act anyway.

You’ll face brand new enemies in Chemists, Drow Assassins, and Githyanki Warmages, all of which offer up an extra level of tactical challenge. Keep a close eye on your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions then – they’ll need all the help they can get.

Many of the fights also just have higher enemy numbers, with some even having new skills or extra ones from the base game to increase not just the challenge but how you think about engagement, too. “Many enemies received additional statuses, passives, or stat updates to make them a little stronger,” Lightboom adds.

“This mod aims to increase the difficulty of the fights, but not to make them insurmountably difficult. Strategy and positioning will matter more, while just walking into what you know to be a difficult encounter will be punished. With all that said, there’s still nothing stopping you from using expert barrelmancy to defeat your enemies.”

The Baldur’s Gate 3 difficulty mod isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you want to continue pushing Larian’s DnD game as far as it can possibly go, then this is absolutely the mod for you.

Image courtesy of Lightboom on Nexus Mods.