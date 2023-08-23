Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you disguise yourself from the dead

One of the joys of Baldur’s Gate 3 is that if you can think of something, chances are you’ll be able to do it. And even if you haven’t thought of it, Larian Studios (developer of this fantasy RPG game) probably has. Larian’s recent tweet is a case in point, revealing that you can disguise yourself in Baldur’s Gate 3 when speaking to corpses.

Why would you do that? Because in Baldur’s Gate 3, as in the rest of the Dungeons and Dragons world, you can reanimate corpses to ask them questions. The snag is that they’re not inclined to talk to their murders.

So if, for example, you need information from someone you’ve accidentally-on-purpose slaughtered, they’ll be tight lipped. Unless, that is, you disguise yourself as someone else, as this clip’s protagonist does.

It’s not the greatest disguise in the world. Yes, the spell changes the player’s gender, but they’re still wearing the same ridiculous helmet. However, it’s enough to fool the corpse and suddenly they’re a lot more chatty.

Corpses you've left behind won't talk to you? Try disguising yourself 👀 pic.twitter.com/98cyepuP0f — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 23, 2023

It’s a fantastic little touch, something I’d never have dreamed of doing, not in a million years. It’s also got me wondering, just how much of a disguise could you get away with?

Would it be enough to pull out a piece of charcoal and draw a jaunty moustache on your lip? What about just holding your finger against your top lip? Could you fool the recently (and temporarily) reanimated by pulling your shirt over your head? I have so, so many questions.

It’s also made me eager to dive back into Baldur’s Gate 3. Starfield’s out in a couple of weeks and I’ve got an ever-mounting gaming backlog, but just what else might I have missed?

If you’re tempted by Baldur’s Gate 3 and are wondering if your PC is up to it, check out the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements. Or if you’re already playing and are wondering which spells you should be wielding, here’s our guide to the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to buy a pair of Groucho Marx glasses. No reason.