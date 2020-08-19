The Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements for early access are here

Larian Studios has given us an idea of what we’ll need to kit out our PCs with ahead of Baldur’s Gate 3’s early access launch date. All told, there are no surprises here, and you should hit the minimum specs already unless your setup is aeons old. The recommended specs, on the other hand, may give you a bit of bother.

At the least, Larian reckons you’ll want to run an Intel i5-4690 or an AMD FX 4350 processor with an Nvidia GTX 780 or an AMD Radeon R9 280X graphics card to run Baldur’s Gate 3 comfortably. You should also make sure you have a minimum memory of 8 GB RAM. If you want Baldur’s Gate 3 to really sing, though, you’ll need an Intel i7 4770k or an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X processor with an Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or an AMD RX580 graphics card. Memory-wise, you’ll want to have 16 GB RAM in the bank.

It’s worth noting that Baldur’s Gate 3’s system requirements could change when the full release rolls around. Larian says as much on Twitter, and further explains on Steam that the minimum and recommended requirements could decrease throughout Early Access. That’s dependent on performance improvement.

Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements for early access

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350 Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 70 GB available space 70 GB available space

If you’re on the hunt for more parts, check out our shopping tips for the best graphics card or the best CPU for gaming. If you’re wondering if that’s necessary, you can see if your PC can run Baldur’s Gate 3 at that link from our friends at System Requirements Lab.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 full release date isn’t known quite yet, but we’re getting 20 hours of content once the early access starts, so we’ll have plenty to keep us going.