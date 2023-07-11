Which Baldur’s Gate 3 spells can you use? While the RPG game is based on Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition, not every 5e spell is available – and you can’t use every spell. Therefore, knowing which spells are at your disposal is going to come in handy.

Sure, you might be able to hurl a Fireball at your enemies, it’s a classic move, after all, but there are hundreds of other spells that might take your Baldur’s Gate 3 foes by surprise, with a variety of positive, negative, and even hilarious results. Whichever of the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes you choose to play, you can have the option to cast spells thanks to multiclassing, so knowing which compliment your other skills and abilities is essential. That said, here’s all the BG3 spells available to magic users at the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 spells by category

There are over 200 spells at launch, with over 600 confirmed by Larian to be added to the game overall. That makes this a pretty hefty guide, so if you’re after something specific, you can jump straight to a spell category using the links below. We’ve also got a section on how to use BG3 spells. If you need to know which spells your class can use, we’d recommend using your browser search (Ctrl + F), and search your class.

Cantrips

1st level spells

2nd level spells

3rd level spells

4th Level spells

5th Level spells

6th level spells

Baldur’s Gate 3 spell descriptions

Acid Splash

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/School: Conjuration Cantrip

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (2m radius)

Duration: Instantaneous

Throw a bubble of acid to a target within 18 meters, which explodes in a two-meter radius, dealing 1d6 acid damage. Anyone within the splash radius must make a Dexterity saving throw.

Aid

Class/Race: Cleric, Paladin (Oath of Devotion), Paladin (Oath of the Ancients)

Level/School: 2nd-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m

Duration: Until long rest

Choose up to three allies within the range to increase their maximum hit points and current hit points until their next long rest.

Animal Friendship

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/School: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Ten turns

Charm a creature to stop it from attacking, provided they have an intelligence of three or less, and fail a Wisdom saving throw. The target may be hostile when the spell ends, and it ends early if you or an ally hurt the target.

Animate Dead

Class/Race: Cleric, Wizard

Level/School: 3rd-level Necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: 3m

Duration: Until long rest

Choose to reanimate a small or medium-sized corpse to either a zombie or skeleton, to serve you while you are not in combat. A zombie has 22 hit points and an armor class of 8, while a skeleton has an HP of 17, and armor class of 10.

Arcane Gate

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/School: 6th-level Conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Open two portals, one in front of you and one within the maximum spell radius. Any creature that walks in one portal, walks out of the other.

Armour of Agathys

Class/Race: Sorcerer (White Draconic Ancestry), Warlock

Level/School: 1st-level Abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Self

Duration: Until long rest

Cast a spectral frost over yourself, increasing your hit points by five. Deal five cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack.

Arms of Hadar

Class/Race: Warlock

Level/School: 1st-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m (3m radius)

Duration: One turn

Force all targets in the area of attack to make a strength saving throw. On a fail, deal 2d6 necrotic damage and prevent them from taking any reactions for that turn.

Bane

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric

Level/School: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m

Duration: Ten turns, concentration

Target up to three opponents within range to make a charisma saving throw. If they fail, they receive a 1d4 penalty to any attack roll or saving throw for the next ten turns, or until you drop concentration.

Banishing Smite

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/School: 5th-level abjuration

Casting time: One bonus action

Range: Melee

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Strike your foe with a magically-empowered blow, dealing extra damage, and potentially banishing them to another plane of existence.

Barkskin

Class/Race: Druid, Ranger

Level/School: 2nd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest

Touch a person or creature to toughen their skin, raising their AC.

Beacon of Hope

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/School: 3rd-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Heal the target to their full HP, and grant them advantages on death saving throws.

Bestow Curse

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Wizard

Level/School: 3rd-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Ten turns

Curse a person or creature in melee range for ten turns.

Blade Barrier

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/School: 6th-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Create a wall of razor-sharp blades, creating cover and also difficult terrain for anyone moving through. Those who do wish to move through the blade barrier must making a saving throw or take slashing damage.

Blade Ward

Class/Race: Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: Cantrip abjuration

Casting time: One action

Duration: Two turns

Gain a resistance to piercing and slashing damage from physical attacks.

Bless

Class/Race: Cleric, Paladin

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 9 meters

Duration: Three turns

Bless up to three people or creatures, they gain a bonus to their attack and saving throws.

Blinding Smite

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/school: 3rd-level evocation

Casting time: One bonus action

Range: Self

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Attack an enemy in melee range, dealing damage and rendering them unable to move.

Blindness

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: 18 meters

Duration: Ten turns

Blind a person or creature with a burst of magic.

Blur

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level ilusion

Casting time: One action

Range: N/A

Duration: Ten turns

Your entire body becomes blurred, making it much harder for enemies who rely on their sight to hit you.

Branding Smite

Class/Race: Paladin (Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion)

Level/school: 2nd-level evocation

Casting time: One action and one bonus action

Range: Melee

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

Imbue your weapon with an astral radiance to deal an additional 2d6 radiant damage on a successful hit. The target must make a Constitution saving throw, and if they fail, they are unable to become invisible.

Burning Hands

Class/Race: Cleric, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Warlock (The Fiend), Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 5 meters

Duration: Instantaneous

Your fingers become the source of a torrent of flame, setting enemies, and flammable surfaces alight.

Call Lightning

Class/Race: Druid

Level/school: 3rd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18 meters

Duration: Instantaneous

Now, and for the new few turns, call down forks of lightning on your enemies, dealing damage.

Calm Emotions

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric

Level/school: 2nd-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18 meters, 6 meter radius

Duration: Ten turns

Create an area of calmness, enabling all people inside the area resist being charmed or frightened.

Chain Lightning

Class/Race:

Level/school: 6th-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Hit an enemy, and any others in close proximity with lightning. This attack can leap to multiple targets. Each target must make a Dexterity saving throw, taking 10d8 lightning damage on a fail, and half if successful.

Charm Person

Class/Race: Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18 meters

Duration: Ten turns

Charm a person to gain advantages in dialogue and to prevent a potential enemy from attacking.

Chill Touch

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: Cantrip necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: 18 meters

Duration: Instantaneous

Deal necrotic damage to an enemy and prevent them from healing for a short amount of time.

Chromatic Orb

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (2m radius)

Duration: Instantaneous

Launch a sphere of energy which deals damage on impact. Choose between 3d8 thunder damage, or 2d8 acid, cold, fire, lightning, or poison damage. Can be cast at higher levels to deal additional damage.

Circle of Death

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Create a sphere of negative energy within range to force every creature within the sphere’s radius to make a Constitution saving throw. Upon a fail, deal necrotic damage.

Cloud of Daggers

Class/Race: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (2m radius)

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

Conjure a cloud of daggers, dealing 4d4 slashing damage to anyone within its area of effect for up to ten turns.

Cloudkill

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 5th-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Conjure a sphere of poisonous fog centered on a point you choose within range, obscuring the area, including around walls. The first time a creature enters the area, or if it starts its turn there, it must make a Constitution saving throw. Deal poison damage.

Colour spray

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level illusion

Casting time: One action

Range: 5m radius

Duration: One turn

Blind creatures within range with a display of bright colored lights. Creatures within range take a combined total of up to 33 hit points.

Command

Class/Race: Cleric, Paladin, Warlock (The Fiend)

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: One turn

Choose a creature within range who must make a Wisdom saving throw. Upon a fail, they are subject to your choice of command on their turn, and nothing else:

Halt: cannot move or take an action

cannot move or take an action Drop: drop their weapon

drop their weapon Grovel: fall prone

fall prone Flee : move away from you

: move away from you Approach: move towards you

Compelled Duel

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One bonus action

Range: 9m

Duration: Up to three turns, concentration

Your chosen target must make a wisdom saving throw, and upon a fail must focus their attacks on only you.

Cone of Cold

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 5th-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Create a cone of cold air in a ranged cone from your position. Any creature in the area of effect must make a Constitution saving throw, taking cold damage.

Conjure Barrage

Class/Race: Ranger

Level/school: 3rd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Throw a nonmagical weapon into the air to create a barrage of identical weapons, all of which fly forward within a ranged cone. Any creature within the area of effect must make a Dexterity saving throw, taking the same damage type as the weapon of choice.

Conjure Elemental

Class/Race: Druid, Wizard

Level/school: 5th-level conjuration

Casting time: Unknown

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Call upon an elemental ally by creating an area of earth, fire, air, or water. The elemental appears within the area, acting as an additional member of your party. The elemental is friendly towards you and your allies, has its own turns, and acts as you wish, otherwise just protecting itself against enemies. If concentration is broken, the elemental becomes hostile.

Contagion

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid

Level/school: 5th-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: Touch

Duration: Unknown

Choose an enemy that is close enough to touch and make an attack roll with your spellcasting modifier. Upon a successful hit, inflict one of the following diseases upon the target:

Blinding Sickness: blinds the creature and they have disadvantage on Wisdom checks and saving throws.

blinds the creature and they have disadvantage on Wisdom checks and saving throws. Filth Fever: makes the target roll any Strength checks, saving throws, and attack rolls with disadvantage.

makes the target roll any Strength checks, saving throws, and attack rolls with disadvantage. Flesh Rot: makes the creature vulnerable to all damage, and they have disadvantage on charisma checks.

makes the creature vulnerable to all damage, and they have disadvantage on charisma checks. Mindfire: confuses the target, forcing it to make a wisdom saving throw. Upon failure, the creature cannot take actions, bonus actions, or reactions normally. The target also has disadvantage on Intelligence checks and saving throws.

confuses the target, forcing it to make a wisdom saving throw. Upon failure, the creature cannot take actions, bonus actions, or reactions normally. The target also has disadvantage on Intelligence checks and saving throws. Seizure: gives the chosen enemy disadvantage on Dexterity saving throws, attack rolls, and checks.

gives the chosen enemy disadvantage on Dexterity saving throws, attack rolls, and checks. Slimy Doom: upon taking damage, the creature is stunned until their next turn, and they make Constitution checks and saving throws with disadvantage.

The target must make a Constitution saving throw at the end of every turn, recovering from the disease on the third successful save.

Counterspell

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level abjuration

Casting time: One reaction

Range: 18m

Attempt to disrupt a creature casting a spell, which is always successful on a level 3 or lower spell, making the spell fail and have no effect.

Create or Destroy Water

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid

Level/school: 1st-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m

Duration: Instantaneous

You can choose to destroy a body of water or call forth rainfall.

Create Undead

Class/Race: Cleric, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level necromancy

Casting time: Unknown

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Choose up to three small or medium corpses within range to become a ghoul. Once animated, use a bonus action to command the ghoul(s), who obey, or just defend themselves if no command is given. Can only be cast at night.

Crown of Madness

Class/Race: Bard, Paladin (Oathbreaker), Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Up to three turns, concentration

Choose a humanoid enemy within range to inflict with the crown of madness, forcing them to attack the creature nearest them, ally or enemy. You are the only exception.

Crusader’s Mantle

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/school: 3rd-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Self (Unknown radius)

Duration: Unknown

Embolden allies within range, and yourself, to each deal an extra 1d4 radiant damage with a successful weapon hit. The area of effect moves with you, centered around you, until the spell ends.

Cure Wounds

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Instantaneous

Touch a creature within melee range to heal it with 1d8 hit points.

Dancing Lights

Class/Race: Bard, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: Evocation Cantrip

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (9m radius)

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Create wisps of light to illuminate an area around you of 18m (9m radius).

Darkness

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Choose a point within range from which to cast an area of darkness, through which even a creature with Darkvision cannot see, and nonmagical light cannot penetrate.

Darkvision

Class/Race: Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest

Give Darkvision to a creature within range, allowing them to see in the dark for 12 meters.

Daylight

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer

Level/school: 3rd-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (15m radius)

Duration: 100 turns

Summon an area of daylight to dispel darkness. You can either cast the spell on an area or an item. If casting daylight on an item, the light moves with the object.

Detect Thoughts

Class/Race: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock (The Great Old One), Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level divination

Casting time: One action

Duration: Until long rest

Read the minds of creatures when you are in conversation with them.

Disguise Self

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric (Trickery Domain), Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level illusion

Casting time: One action

Range: Self

Duration: Until long rest

Change all aspects of your own appearance, including your gender and race (choosing from the following options):

Halfling

Half-Elf

Elf

Dwarf

Tiefling

Drow

Human

Githyanki

Disintegrate

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Within the following confines, pointing to a creature or object within range causes it to completely or partly disintegrate into a fine, grey dust.

A targeted creature must succeed in a Dexterity saving throw or take excessive force damage. If the damage reduces the target to zero hit points, they, their clothes, and any nonmagical items they are carrying disintegrate.

Casting the spell on a large non magical object or smaller automatically causes it to disintegrate. Aiming disintegrate at a huge or larger nonmagical item automatically disintegrates a smaller portion of the object.

Dispel Evil and Good

Class/Race: Cleric, Paladin

Level/school: 5th-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Self

Duration: Unknown

Cast a shimmering aura around yourself to protect you from fey, undead, celestials, elementals, and fiends, all of which have disadvantage on any attack rolls against you.

Dissonant Whispers

Class/Race: Bard, Warlock

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Two turns

Force a creature within range to take a Wisdom saving throw by whispering a discordant melody to it. Upon failure, the creature takes 3d6 psychic damage and is frightened for two turns, meaning it cannot move, and has disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks. If the target rolls a successful saving throw, they are not frightened but take half the amount of psychic damage.

Divine Favour

Class/Race: Paladin (Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion)

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One bonus action

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

Deal an additional 1d4 radiant damage with every successful weapon hit.

Dominate Person

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric (Trickery Domain), Sorcerer, Warlock (Archfey, The Great Old One), Wizard

Level/school: 5th-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Charm a humanoid within range who fails a Wisdom saving throw. While charmed, you can command the creature to take an action, which it will do its best to perform.

Eldritch Blast

Class/Race: Warlock

Level/school: Evocation Cantrip

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Conjure a beam of crackling energy to deal 1d10 of force damage to a target within range. At higher levels, you can conjure additional beams.

Elemental Weapon

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/school: 3rd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Touch

Duration: Unknown, concentration

A nonmagical weapon becomes magical at your touch, dealing +1 bonus damage, and an additional 1d4 damage of whichever of the following damage types you choose to apply to the weapon:

Acid

Cold

Fire

Lightning

Thunder

Enhance Ability

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer

Level/school: 2nd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest

Choose an ally within melee range on which to bestow an additional enhancement, from one of the following options:

Bear’s Endurance: gives the target advantage on Constitution ability checks and seven temporary hit points.

gives the target advantage on Constitution ability checks and seven temporary hit points. Cat’s Grace: provides the chosen ally with advantage on Dexterity ability checks, and they will take half fall damage for the duration.

provides the chosen ally with advantage on Dexterity ability checks, and they will take half fall damage for the duration. Bull’s Strength: doubles the target’s weight limit and they gain advantage on Strength ability checks.

doubles the target’s weight limit and they gain advantage on Strength ability checks. Eagle’s Splendour : gives the ally advantage on Charisma ability checks.

: gives the ally advantage on Charisma ability checks. Fox’s Cunning: grants the creature with advantage on Intelligence ability checks.

grants the creature with advantage on Intelligence ability checks. Owl’s Wisdom: adds advantage to the ally’s Wisdom ability checks.

Enlarge/Reduce

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Choose a creature within range to make a Constitution saving throw. Upon failure, enlarge or reduce the size of the target, which affects their weapon damage, Strength checks, and saving throws accordingly.

Ensnaring Strike

Class/Race: Paladin (Oath of the Ancients), Ranger

Level/school: 1st-level conjuration

Casting time: One bonus action

Range: 18m

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

Conjure spiked vines to the location of a target within range, dealing 1d6+3 piercing damage. The target must also succeed on a Strength saving throw, or they will also be inflicted by the Ensnared status effect. For every turn the target begins ensnared, they take an additional 1d6 piercing damage, but can use their turn to try and remove the vines.

Entangle

Class/Race: Druid

Level/school: 1st-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (2m radius)

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Vines sprout from the ground at a chosen point with range, spreading for two meters and entangling any creatures within who fail a Strength saving throw.

Expeditious Retreat

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level transmutation

Casting time: One bonus action

Duration: Until long rest, concentration

Gain the Dash bonus action, enabling you to double your movement speed on the turn used.

Eyebite

Class/Race: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: Self

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Cast dread power on yourself, turning your eyes into a milky void and forcing a creature of your choice to make a Wisdom saving throw. Upon failure, choose one of the following effects to apply to them. You may choose a new target each turn for the duration of the spell, but cannot target any creature who has previously succeeded a skill check against this casting of eyebite.

Asleep: causes the target to fall unconscious, meaning it cannot act or react. They are awoken by damage, or if another creature uses an action to wake them.

causes the target to fall unconscious, meaning it cannot act or react. They are awoken by damage, or if another creature uses an action to wake them. Panicked : results in the creature being frightened of you. It must use its action to dash away from you each turn until it reaches 60 feet, when the effect ends.

: results in the creature being frightened of you. It must use its action to dash away from you each turn until it reaches 60 feet, when the effect ends. Sickened: gives the target disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks until it makes a successful Wisdom saving throw, which it can attempt at the end of each turn.

Faerie Fire

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Drow (level 3+)

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (6m radius)

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

Cover all creatures and objects within the target area in colorful light, making them visible if they aren’t already. If the target fails a Dexterity saving throw, attack rolls against them have advantage. Only allies with Sculpt Spells are excluded.

False Life

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Duration: Until long rest

Gain seven temporary hit points.

Fear

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric (Trickery Domain), Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level illusion

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m

Duration: Up to three turns, concentration

Choose a target within range to make a Wisdom saving throw. Upon failure, project a terrifying phantasmal image to a target within range, forcing the creature to drop whatever they are holding and gain the fearful status effect. If the target cannot see you at the end of their turn, they can make another saving throw and shake off the effect if successful.

Feather Fall

Class/Race: Bard, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level transmutation

Casting time: One bonus action

Range: 9m

Duration: Ten turns

Allied creatures within range become immune to fall damage for ten turns, thanks to a slowed rate of falling.

Feign Death

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Ten turns

Put an ally into a magical coma which mimics death to protect them from harm. They become resistant to all damage except psychic damage, and any poison or disease is removed.

Find Familiar

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Ranger, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Unknown

Conjure a fey spirit to take the form of one of the following animals:

Cat Attack: Unarmed strike Jump: 4.5m Meow: draw enemies within 18m closer Crouch Dash

Crab Attack: Crippling Pinch (2d4 slashing damage + 1d4 bleeding for three turns) Hide Dash

Frog Attack: Bufotoxin (1d4 acid damage) Jump: 18m Hide Dash

Rat Attack: Infectious Bite (1 damage, and infects target) Hop: 4.5m Hide Dash

Raven Attack: Rend Vision (1 damage and blind target) Fly: 18m Hide Dash

Spider Attack: Venomous Bite (1 damage with a chance to deal 1d4 poison damage)

Imp Attack: Sting (1d4+3 piercing damage with a chance to deal 1d6 poison damage) Attack: Claws (1d4 slashing damage) Invisibility (become invisible until you cast a spell or attack)

Quasit Attack: Claws (1d4 slashing damage) Scare (Frighten a target) Invisibility (become invisible until you cast a spell or attack)



Fire Bolt

Class/Race: Elf, Half-Elf, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: Evocation Cantrip

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Make a ranged, intelligence spellcasting ability roll and throw a mote of fire at a target within range. Upon a successful hit, the target takes 1d10 fire damage.

Fireball

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (6m radius)

Duration: Instantaneous

Hurl flames towards a point within range which explodes on contact, burning anything within the area of effect. Anything within that radius must make a Dexterity saving throw, taking 8d6 fire damage on a fail, half on a save.

Flame Blade

Class/Race: Druid

Level/school: 2nd-level evocation

Casting time: One bonus action

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Summon a flaming blade in your off hand, which deals 3d6 fire damage when used as a normal attack action. The flame also provides light in a 3 meter radius, and dim light for an additional 3 meters.

Flame Strike

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/school: 5th-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Choose a point of your choice within range and strike the ground with a vertical column of fierce divine fire. Anyone within the radius and height of the cylinder must make a Dexterity saving throw, and take 4d6 fire damage and 4d6 radiant damage on a fail, half upon success.

Flaming Sphere

Class/Race: Druid, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

Conjure an orb of fire to a point of your choosing within range. The orb lights a 6-meter radius, providing dim light for an additional 6 meters. Any creatures who come into contact with the sphere must make a Dexterity saving throw, taking 2d6 fire damage on a fail, and half on a save.

Flesh to Stone

Class/Race: Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Turn a creature within range to stone. If the creature is made of flesh, they must make a Constitution saving throw, and are restrained while their skin is turned to stone if they fail. The spell fails on a successful saving throw.

Fly

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

Choose either yourself or an ally within melee range to gain the ability to fly for up to ten turns, or until concentration is broken.

Fog Cloud

Class/Race: Druid, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (4m radius)

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Conjure a cloud of dense fog that expands to an eight-meter wide circle, blinding any creatures within it. No creatures are able to make ranged attacks into or out of the fog.

Friends

Class/Race: Bard, fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: Enchantment Cantrip

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m

Duration: Ten turns

Charm a non-hostile creature and gain advantage on Charisma checks against it for ten turns. Once the spell ends, the creature knows they were enchanted.

Gaseous Form

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest, concentration

Choose either yourself or an ally within melee range to turn into a gaseous form. While in this state, you (or your ally) are unable to attack, cast spells, or talk, but are resistant to all damage, gain advantage on Con, Dex, and Strength saving throws, and become tiny.

Globe of Invulnerability

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Self (3m radius)

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Create a shimmering barrier around yourself with a radius of three meters, which remains until you break concentration. Level 5 or lower spells cannot penetrate the barrier, and are therefore unable to affect any creature or object within.

Glyph of Warding

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 3m (8m radius)

Duration: Until long rest (except Sleep)

Inscribe a glyph on the ground. If an enemy steps on the glyph, they must succeed on a Dexterity saving throw or trigger one of the following effects, depending on the spell cast:

Sleep: emits a soothing magic when triggered, which puts everyone within a four-meter radius to sleep for two turns.

emits a soothing magic when triggered, which puts everyone within a four-meter radius to sleep for two turns. Detonation: when triggered by an enemy, detonation pushes anyone within a four-meter range backwards with a strong gust of wind.

when triggered by an enemy, detonation pushes anyone within a four-meter range backwards with a strong gust of wind. Thunder: explodes on contact, dealing 5d8 thunder damage to everyone within a four-meter range. The glyph still explodes on a successful saving throw, dealing half the damage.

explodes on contact, dealing 5d8 thunder damage to everyone within a four-meter range. The glyph still explodes on a successful saving throw, dealing half the damage. Fire: explodes on contact, dealing 5d8 fire damage to everyone within a four-meter range. The glyph still explodes on a successful saving throw, dealing half the damage.

explodes on contact, dealing 5d8 fire damage to everyone within a four-meter range. The glyph still explodes on a successful saving throw, dealing half the damage. Cold: explodes on contact, dealing 5d8 cold damage to everyone within a four-meter range. The glyph still explodes on a successful saving throw, dealing half the damage.

explodes on contact, dealing 5d8 cold damage to everyone within a four-meter range. The glyph still explodes on a successful saving throw, dealing half the damage. Lightning: explodes on contact, dealing lightning fire damage to everyone within a four-meter range. The glyph still explodes on a successful saving throw, dealing half the damage.

explodes on contact, dealing lightning fire damage to everyone within a four-meter range. The glyph still explodes on a successful saving throw, dealing half the damage. Acid: explodes on contact, dealing 5d8 acid damage to everyone within a four-meter range. The glyph still explodes on a successful saving throw, dealing half the damage.

Goodberry

Class/Race: Druid, Ranger

Level/school: 1st-level transmutation

Casting time: Once action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest

Add four magical berries to your inventory or the inventory or an ally. When you eat a berry, regain 1d4 hit points. If the berries are not consumed before a long rest, they disappear.

Grease

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m (4m radius)

Duration: Instantaneous

Cover an circular area within range in grease, which slows all creatures within and makes any who fail a Dexterity saving throw fall prone.

Greater Restoration

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid

Level/school: 5th-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Self

Duration: Instantaneous

You are able to end the effects of being charmed or petrified, or remove one curse, one exhaustion level, or any ability score or HP reduction.

Guidance

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid

Level/school: Divination Cantrip

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

By bestowing guidance upon a creature within melee range, they gain a d4 bonus to one ability of their choosing for the duration.

Guiding Bolt

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Two turns

Gain advantage on an attack roll against the target of the bolt for the next two turns.

Hail of Thorns

Class/Race: Ranger

Level/school: 1st-level conjuration

Casting time: One bonus action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

During a ranged weapon attack, summon a rain of thorns on the target, dealing additional slashing damage. Upon contact, the target and any creatures within melee range of them must make a Dexterity saving throw as the thorns explode and splinter. Upon a fail, they take 1d10 piercing damage, half on a successful save.

Harm

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/school: 6th-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Force a target within range to make a Constitution saving throw. On a fail, they take 14d6 necrotic damage, to a minimum of 1 hit point, meaning the spell cannot kill them. If they success the saving throw, they still take half the damage and, again, cannot be killed.

Haste

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

Apply the hastened status effect on yourself or an ally. This doubles the target’s movement speed, gives them an additional two points to AC, provides advantage to Dexterity saving throws, and allows for an extra action, all for up to ten turns. When the spell ends, the target becomes lethargic.

Heal

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid

Level/school: 6th-level invocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Your target recovers up to 70 hit points, and the spell also removes blindness, deafness, and diseases.

Healing Word

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One bonus action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Allows your target to regain 1d4 hit points.

Heat Metal

Class/Race: Bard, Druid

Level/school: 2nd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

On the first turn, cause a metal weapon, object, or piece or armor to glow red hot and burn the holder for 2d8 fire damage. The creature must also succeed on a Constitution saving throw or choose to drop the item (except armor) or it has disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks this turn.

At the start of each of the next nine turns, or until you break concentration, if the target is still holding the weapon or item, they must make another Constitution saving throw or take another 2d8 fire damage. Each time, they can choose to drop the item or continue to have disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks. Armor cannot be dropped.

Hellish Rebuke

Class/Race: Paladin (Oathbreaker), Warlock

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One reaction

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown

When you take damage, cast flames upon your attacker, who must make a Dexterity saving throw. Upon a fail, they take 2d10 fire damage, halved for a successful throw.

Heroes’ Feast

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid

Level/school: 6th-level conjuration

Casting time: Unknown

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Conjure a magnificent feast for multiple creatures, which lasts for a set amount of time. After the feast ends, anyone who consumed the feast is cured of poison and disease, and becomes immune to poison and fear. All Wisdom saving throws have advantage, and they can roll 2d10 to increase their maximum hit points by that number, and regain that amount of hit points. All of these benefits expire after a time.

Heroism

Class/Race: Bard, Paladin (Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion)

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Up to ten turns, concentration

Cast heroism on yourself or an ally within melee range to prevent the target from being frightened for ten turns, or until concentration is broken. For each turn under the effects of heroism, the target also gains five temporary hit points.

Hex

Class/Race: Warlock

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: Bonus action

Range: 18m

Duration: 10 turns

Curses a creature, ensuring that it takes extra damage from your subsequent attacks.

Hold Monster

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Creatures a magic field around a creature, rendering it unable to move.

Hold Person

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Creatures a magic field around a person, rendering it unable to move.

Hunger of Hadar

Class/Race: Warlock

Level/school: 3rd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Ten turns

Create a swirling void of energy, housing some of the most horrifying creatures known to man. Creatures who begin their turn inside the cortex take cold, damage, with additional damage given if they end the turn into the mass.

Hunter’s Mark

Class/Race: Ranger

Level/school: 1st-level divination

Casting time: Bonus action

Range: 18m

Duration: Unknown

Mark a creature. This creature will take additional damage from your physical attacks. If the creature dies before the mark expires, you may cast Hunter’s Mark again at no additional cost.

Hypnotic Pattern

Class/Race: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Two turns

Conjure a hypnotic image, any creature who can see this disk is hypnotized and is unable to act.

Inflict Wounds

Class/Race: Cleric, Paladin

Level/school: 1st-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Instantaneous

Damage an enemy in melee range with the necrotic energy coursing through your hands.

Insect Plague

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer

Level/school: 5th-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Create a ball of locusts at a target location. Enemies within the area take piercing damage.

Invisibility

Class/Race: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level illusion

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Ten turns

Lay hands on a person or creature to turn them invisible.

Jump

Class/Race: Druid, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Ten turns

Touch a person or creature to dramatically increase their jump distance.

Lesser Restoration

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Ranger

Level/school: 2nd-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Remove one condition from a creature in melee range.

Light

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: Cantrip evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: 100 turns

Touch an object to infuse it with light.

Lightning Arrow

Class/Race: Ranger

Level/school: 3rd-level transmutation

Casting time: One bonus action

Range: Same as attack

Duration: Unknown

On a ranged weapon attack, fire an arrow made purely of lightning, shocking the enemy and dealing lighting damage.

Longstrider

Class/Race: Bard, Druid, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Ranger, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest

Touch a person or creature to increase their movement range.

Lunar Mend

Class/Race: Druid (Circle of the Moon)

Level/school: 1st-level spell

Casting time: Bonus action

Range: N/A

Duration: Instantaneous

While in the form of an animal, heal for a portion of your health.

Mage Armour

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Instantaneous

Touch an unarmored person or creature to set their AC to 13, plus their dexterity modifier.

Mage Hand

Class/Race: Bard, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: Conjuration Cantrip

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous, concentration

Conjure a magical hand, used to manipulate and interact with objects, including those out of reach.

Magic Missile

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Fire three magical missiles at your enemy, each dealing damage. This spell cannot miss.

Magic Weapon

Class/Race: Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest

Imbue your weapon with magical energy, giving it a bonus to attack and damage rolls.

Mass Cure Wounds

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid

Level/school: 5th-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Cure several creatures or people at once, restoring HP and removing negative status effects.

Mass Healing Word

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/school: 3rd-level evocation

Casting time: Bonus action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Heal up to six creatures at once. This has no effect on undead creatures or those made of non-organic material.

Melf’s Acid Arrow

Class/Race: Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Shoot a magical arrow that deals acid damage to the target. The arrow also covers a small area around the target with acid, dealing additional damage at the end of the turn.

Minor Illusion

Class/Race: Bard, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: Cantrip illusion

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Create an illusion that can distract nearby enemies. You can remain hidden while casting this spell, and while the spell is active.

Mirror Image

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level illusion

Casting time: One action

Range: N/A

Duration: Ten turns

Create three images of yourself, which increase your armor class. Each time you evade an attack, one of the images disappears.

Misty Step

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level conjuration

Casting time: Bonus action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Misty Step enables you to teleport to any unoccupied space that you can see, within the 18-meter range.

Moonbeam

Class/Race: Druid

Level/school: 2nd-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Ten turns

Call down a pillar of light that damages enemies with the initial cast, then again if any being attempts to move through the area.

Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere

Class/Race: Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Launch a sphere of ice energy that explodes upon impact, dealing damage and freezing the area.

Otto’s Irresistible Dance

Class/Race: Bard, Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown, concentration

Charm a creature, forcing them to dance on the spot. The creature is unable to move while dancing and has disadvantages to its saving throws.

Pass Without Trace

Class/Race: Ranger, Druid

Level/school: 2nd-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: N/A

Duration: Until long rest

Shroud yourself and nearby companions in shadow which gives a boost to stealth.

Phantasmal Force

Class/Race: Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level illusion

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Ten turns

Infest a creature’s mind with terrifying visions, causing psychic damage each turn.

Planar Ally

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/school: 6th-level conjuration

Casting time: Unknown

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Summon an otherworldly creature in the hope that it will assist you. The creature is not predetermined and is under no obligation to help you or your party – it must be convinced, or paid, to help.

Planar Binding

Class/Race: Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard

Level/school: 5th-level abjuration

Casting time: Unknown

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown

You bind a creature to your party. If the creature failed a charisma check, it must follow your orders as best it can.

Plant Growth

Class/Race: Bard, Druid, Ranger

Level/school: 3rd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Ten turns

Cover an area with thick plant life, significantly slowing the movement of any creature who wishes to cross.

Poison Spray

Class/Race: Druid, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: Cantrip conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 3m

Duration: Instantaneous

Create a cloud of poisonous gas around an enemy, dealing damage and inflicting poison.

Prayer of Healing

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/school: 2nd-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m

Duration: Instantaneous

Heal every ally in vision all at once.

Produce Flame

Class/Race: Druid

Level/school: Cantrip conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 10m

Duration: Unknown

Create a small ball of flame in your hands which can be used to illuminate an area for a nine-meter radius, or thrown at an enemy to deal 1d8 fire damage.

Protection from Energy

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest

Touch a creature to grant it resistance to various types of damage: acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder.

Protection from Good and Evil

Class/Race: Cleric, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest

Touch a creature to give it protection from otherworldly threats like celestials and even the undead.

Protection from Poison

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid, Ranger

Level/school: 2nd-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Until long rest

Touch a creature, removing any current poison effects and granting it resistance against any further poison attempts.

Ray of Enfeeblement

Class/Race: Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Sap a creature of their strength, massively reducing the amount of damage they deal with physical attacks

Ray of Frost

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: Cantrip evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Fire a beam of pure frost that damages and slows any enemy it hits.

Ray of Sickness

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Fire a beam of sickness energy, damaging the enemy and potentially inflicting poison.

Remove Curse

Class/Race: Cleric, Paladin, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Instantaneous

Touch an entity or an object to remove any curses that may be affecting it.

Resistance

Class/Race: Cleric, Druid

Level/school: Cantrip abjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Ten turns

Increase the defense of your target.

Revivify

Class/Race: Cleric, Paladin

Level/school: 3rd-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: 9m

Duration: Instantaneous

Revive a party member or other creature. They come back to life with 1HP.

Sacred Flame

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/school: Cantrip evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Engulf your target in the sacred flame, dealing damage.

Salune’s Dream

Class/Race: Unknown

Level/school: Unknown

Casting time: Unknown

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown

Sanctuary

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/school: 1st-level abjuration

Casting time: Bonus action

Range: 18m

Duration: Ten turns

Protect yourself, or an ally against enemy attacks. This lasts until you or your ally harms another being. You can still take AOE damage from enemy spells.

Scorching Ray

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Warlock (The Fiend), Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Direct a scorching ray toward an enemy, they take fire damage.

Searing Smite

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Instantaneous

Channel intense heat to your weapon, causing your attack to cause fire damage.

Seeming

Class/Race: Unknown

Level/school: Unknown

Casting time: Unknown

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown

Change the appearance of another person or creature.

Shatter

Class/Race: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Emit a shatteringly loud noise that deals thunder damage to any nearby enemies.

Shield of Faith

Class/Race: Cleric, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level abjuration

Casting time: Bonus action

Range: 18m

Duration: Until long rest

Engulf a creature with a magical field, increasing their armor class until their next long rest.

Shillelagh

Class/Race: Druid

Level/school: Cantrip transmutation

Casting time: Bonus action

Range: N/A

Duration: Ten turns

Imbue your blunt weapon with magical energy, causing it to deal additional bludgeoning damage whenever you attack.

Shocking Grasp

Class/Race: Fighter (Eldrich Knight), Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: Cantrip evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: One turn

Shock your enemy with your touch, inflicting lightning damage and preventing the target from reacting.

Silence

Class/Race: Bard, Ranger, Cleric

Level/school: 2nd-level illusion

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: 100 turns

Create a sound-proof bubble. Anyone inside is silenced and immune to thunder damage.

Sleep

Class/Race: Bard, Eldrich Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Two turns

Put a creature to sleep for up to two turns. The creature will wake if they receive damage.

Sleet Storm

Class/Race: Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Summon a storm that covers an area in sleet, dousing fires, creating an icy surface, and disrupting the concentration of spellcasters.

Speak with Animals

Class/Race: Bard, Druid, Ranger, Warlock, Wildheart

Level/school: 1st-level divination

Casting time: One action

Range: N/A

Duration: Until long rest

Speak to, and understand animals. Talk to dogs.

Spike Growth

Class/Race: Druid, Ranger

Level/school: 2nd-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Create an area of sharp spikes on the ground, slowing movement and damaging enemies in the area.

Spirit Guardians

Class/Race: Cleric

Level/school: 3rd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 3m

Duration: Instantaneous

Summon several spirits to protect the area around your character.

Staggering Smite

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/school: 1st level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Ten turns

Strike your enemy with ferocious force, dealing damage and pushing them back.

Stinking Cloud

Class/Race: Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard, Warlock

Level/school: 3rd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 3m

Duration: Instantaneous

Create a cloud of noxious gas, preventing characters within from taking actions.

Sunbeam

Class/Race: Unknown

Level/school: 6th-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Produce a beam of dazzling light from your hands, damaging enemies and inflicting blind.

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Class/Race: Bard, Fighter (Eldritch Knight), Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Ten turns

Cause the target to be consumed with laughter, leaving them prone and unable to take action.

Telekinesis

Class/Race: Unknown

Level/school: Unknown

Casting time: Unknown

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown

Gain the ability to move objects with the power of your mind.

Thaumaturgy

Class/Race: Cleric, Tiefling

Level/school: Cantrip

Casting time: One action

Range: N/A

Duration: Ten turns

Gain supernatural physical power that grants you advantage on performance and intimidation checks.

Thorn Whip

Class/Race: Druid

Level/school: Cantrip transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Instantaneous

Summon a thorned whip to strike at your enemy, dealing damage and pulling them closer.

Thunderous Smite

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action, bonus action

Range: Melee

Duration: Instantaneous

Imbue your weapon with thunder and strike at your enemy, dealing damage and pushing them away.

Thunderwave

Class/Race: Bard, Druid, Eldrich Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 5m

Duration: Instantaneous

Unleash a fierce wave of thunder that damages and pushes enemies away from the point of impact.

True Strike

Class/Race: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Fighter, Rogue, Ranger

Level/school: Cantrip

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Imbue yourself, or another character’s defense to give advantage on the next attack roll against them.

Vampiric Touch

Class/Race: Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 3rd-level necromancy

Casting time: One action

Range: Melee

Duration: Instantaneous

Lay your hands on an enemy to drain them of their life force, awarding you half of the HP you drain.

Vicious Mockery

Class/Race: Bard

Level/school: Cantrip enchantment

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: One turn

Say some mean words and insult an enemy – they take damage and also a disadvantage on their next attack roll.

Wall of Ice

Class/Race: Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: One turn

Create a meter-thick wall of ice that deals cold damage to an enemy if used at their current location, or used as cover if needed.

Wall of Stone

Class/Race: Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: One turn

Create a meter-thick wall of stone that deals physical damage to an enemy if used at their current location, or used as cover if needed.

Wall of Thorns

Class/Race: Wizard

Level/school: 6th-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: One turn

Create a meter-thick wall of thorned vines that deals piercing damage to an enemy if used at their current location. Enemies can travel through the Wall of Thorns but will take damage if they fail a dexterity saving throw.

Web

Class/Race: Sorcerer, Wizard

Level/school: 2nd-level conjuration

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Cover an area in webbing, possibly rendering enemies trapped inside unable to move. The web can also be ignited.

Wind Walk

Class/Race: Druid

Level/school: 6th-level transmutation

Casting time: One action

Range: Unknown

Duration: Unknown

Transform yourself into a wisp, and fly up to ten meters almost instantaneously.

Witch Bolt

Class/Race: Eldrich Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: One action

Range: 18m

Duration: Instantaneous

Channel a powerful bolt of lightning that links you to an enemy. The enemy will take initial damage, and you can reactivate Witch Bolt to deal additional damage once per turn for up to ten turns.

Wrathful Smite

Class/Race: Paladin

Level/school: 1st-level evocation

Casting time: Bonus action

Range: 3m

Duration: Instantaneous

Imbue your weapon with your own wrath, striking your target, dealing damage, and possibly frightening them.

How to use spells in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first thing to bear in mind with spells is that you cannot cast any spell above at will. You will have the chance to choose a certain spell or spells at various levels of character creation and leveling, and will be prompted when you can do so.

As tempting as it might be to hurl these Baldur’s Gate 3 spells around, you’re limited to your spell slots. To be able to use them again, you need to know how to rest in Baldur’s Gate 3. You might also want to check out our guide to Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency to build out the best character possible, and the full list of some of those BG3 status effects you might have read about above.

Additional contributions by Paul Kelly