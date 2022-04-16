DnD Direct features game reveals, Baldur’s Gate 3 teased

A new D&D Direct live stream is happening this week, showcasing a number of “exclusive reveals” from the world of Dungeons and Dragons – which will possibly include new DnD games, and if the teases in the trailer are accurate, could even have something to do with Baldur’s Gate 3.

Wizards of the Coast have announced that the livestream show Dungeons and Dragons Direct is happening this Thursday, April 21, and will feature 30 minutes of news, updates, and reveals. The website makes it clear that this includes videogames. This could include new D&D game announcements, but Twitter confirms that this includes updates – and the only two games coming are Baldur’s Gate 3 and the Dark Alliance 2 re-release.

The Dungeons & Dragons live-action movie is teased in the trailer below, but the final shot strongly suggests Baldur’s Gate 3 news. It features an Xbox pad, a Mindflayer, and Boo the hamster – erstwhile companion of Minsc, the one character who features in all the main Baldur’s Gate RPG games. It remains to be seen if this will mean a Baldur’s Gate 3 release date announcement, however.

D&D Direct start time

The Dungeons and Dragons Direct livestream will start on Thursday, April 12, at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST. The stream can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

