Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Last of Us have one horrific thing in common

Do you want to summon zombies in Baldur’s Gate 3? What if I told you they’re actually spore zombies, born of the RPG game‘s various different fungi? If you, like me, love all things mushroomy and weird, then Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Druid is set the be the one for you.

When you’re not being a bear and, uh, doing entirely innocent bear things, you can summon torrents of fungus zombies to attack your enemies. Yes, I am very serious: you can grow your own zombies in Baldur’s Gate 3.

As showcased on Larian’s official TikTok, the Circle of Spores Druid can raise zombies from the ground (two are shown in the video, but there may be more in-game). As the Druid wiggles manically to the tune of ‘Mushroom Dance,’ enchanted by deep aquamarine magic, we see two The Last of Us, Clicker-style creatures appear behind them, ready to gorge themself on… brains? Mushrooms? Honestly, I’m not sure.

The class is based on the original Dungeons and Dragons spec, which is said to “find beauty in decay.” Druids of the Circle of Spores “see within mold and other fungi the ability to transform lifeless material into abundant, albeit somewhat strange, life.” I agree that, at first glance, their relationship with nature is pretty odd, but it’s certainly no weirder than shapeshifting Druids (yes, I’m back to the bear again).

This whole thing reminds me a little of the Orks in Warhammer 40k, which are also grown from an odd variety of fungus. As someone who loves the grim cycle of life and death, as well as the odd allure of fungal horror, this class feels perfect for me. Necromancer shmecromancer – I’ll take the creepy fungus monsters over boring old skeletons, thank you very much.

If you, like me, are looking forward to taking one of the weirdest Baldur’s Gate 3 classes for a spin when the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date finally arrives, I’d recommend reading up on all of the relevant Baldur’s Gate 3 lore – the Forgotten Realms are, after all, a big place that are absolutely steeped in years of history.