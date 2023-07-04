Baldur’s Gate 3 necromancer reveal is rattling players’ bones

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of this year’s most highly anticipated RPG games, exciting fans of Dungeons & Dragons with its unique gameplay style and choice of classes. One thing that Larian Studios had not previously shown is necromancy from Baldur’s Gate 3 in action. The developers took to TikTok earlier today to do just that, posting a video of a necromancer character’s powers in all their skeleton-summoning glory. Following the video, many of us have been left with even more questions than before about the class.

As someone who has never played as a necromancer in D&D, I wasn’t looking forward to being one in-game. After seeing footage of the new School of Necromancy though, my mind has changed. The video shows a horde of skeletal summons following the player character, a necromancer. You can also spot what looks to be an NPC reacting to the bony minions amid the crowd.

The early access build of Baldur’s Gate 3 currently lets you play as a wizard, but it offers just two schools of magic, Abjuration and Evocation. The minion horde video is our first look at necromancy in-game, and I’m obsessed with the idea of having my own undead following. Among the available Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, the new subclass looks to be the most unique but simultaneously the most mysterious.

We are left with questions about the subclass, as the glimpse has us wondering whether or not Larian Studios is insinuating NPCs will react to necromancers’ summoned minions, similar to how ill-received raising the dead can be in D&D. Players are also unsure about how the skeletons work themselves, and whether or not we’ll have to control each one separately rather than the horde as a whole.

Will you get a turn for every minion or the lot? In single-player, controlling each zombie could be useful enough, but it could also be annoying when playing with friends. For now, we’ll have to wait to see how the School of Necromancy works in-depth.

If you are just as excited to get your hands on the full game this fall as we are, be sure to look over the Baldur's Gate 3 system requirements to ensure your set-up can handle its expansive world. To hold you over, you can also participate in Blood in Baldur's Gate, a free interactive prequel.