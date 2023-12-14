This Baldur’s Gate 3 developer is working on a fishing game

Baldur’s Gate 3 is brilliant, but the one thing it won’t let you do is fish. The good news is that Swen Vincke, CEO and founder of Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has revealed he’s working on a fishing game. But will you be able to romance the fish?

It’s no surprise that Baldur’s Gate 3 has won so many awards, it’s a superb game. One of the fantastic things about it is that you can do pretty much anything without breaking this fantasy RPG game. Want to kill a major character, well before their time? Chances are you can and the game will work around it.

But the one thing you can’t do is fish. Fishing poles do exist in the game, but they’re essentially just junk. There’s no challenging Astarion to a fishing contest. Nor can you just sit there solo, snagging fish at your leisure.

To be fair, having a tadpole in your brain does give other things to worry about. However, Larian Studios, developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, could be giving players the lazy, fishing experience they’ve been craving. Larian CEO and founder Swen Vincke has confirmed that he is, in fact, working on a fishing game.

Vincke hasn’t stated whether he’s working on the game as a solo project, or if it’s an official Larian Studios game. Fishing games are big business, and there some genuinely excellent ones out there. I’ve got my eye on Call of the Angler, which lets you roam around reserves, fishing anywhere that takes your fancy.

But there’s another possibility. Larian has added plenty of new content to BG3, including an all-new epilogue ‘party‘. And some other RPGs, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for example, let you go fishing. So it could be that Baldur’s Gate 3 will. in some future patch, get a fishing mini-game.

We’ll have to wait to find out. In the meantime, if you’re playing or replaying BG3, here are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods.

