Baldur’s Gate 3 has blessed us with its biggest update yet early, patch 5. While Larian Studios did indeed tease some of its contents, nothing could have prepared us for how impressive the patch 5 notes truly are. If you’ve been waiting for new endgame content, or perhaps a new way to experience the DnD-inspired game entirely, then get ready for some of the most exciting Baldur’s Gate 3 features yet.

We dedicated Baldur’s Gate 3 stans have had an eye on patch 5 and its game-changing contents since Larian Studios first teased it just recently. The RPG game‘s behemoth update wasn’t meant to drop just yet, but the developer has pleasantly surprised us all with its early release. With an entirely new epilogue that helps tie the story together and fresh game modes to choose from, here are the patch 5 notes’ highlights.

While we already knew that a Baldur’s Gate 3 epilogue was coming with the update, we now know more about the mysterious endgame content. Unfortunately, it’s not all about Withers like I had hoped it would be, but it involves our other favorite camp companions. Larian says the epilogue is “an entirely new section at the end of the game after the defeat of the Netherbrain that aims to provide a well-deserved sense of closure with your allies.”

Does this mean we’ll finally get the long-awaited Karlach endings of our dreams? Only time will tell. The patch also brings two brand-new game modes, including a custom one. If you’ve played Divinity, Larian’s older banger RPG, you’re probably familiar with the custom mode. The dev describes it as one that “allows players to pick and choose the type of experience best for them,” with options like one that allows you to hide the required roll to succeed dice checks, making it a more DnD-aligned experience.

If you’re like me and hate yourself, you can also opt to hide enemy HP in combat. Or, make it even more difficult and try Larian’s other new game mode, Honour. Not only does Honour Mode make the game even harder than Tactician did, but it introduces over 30 new tweaks to boss fights, including a legendary action system that exists to catch you off guard. Enemies can perform new actions, too, including bosses.

Say goodbye to save scumming, as going back is completely disabled in Honour Mode. Once you die, you die for good, like in WoW Hardcore. You’ll get to look at your stats, and if you’re especially attached to your save, you can choose to change game modes to continue. If you somehow manage to beat all of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Honour Mode, you’ll receive the shiny Golden D20 which I’d personally boast for years.

Another cool addition for all you evil players is a new fight. The dev says patch 5 brings “a brand-new fight in Ramazith’s Tower” that activates if you betray Nightsong. While I don’t think I’ll ever see the fight myself since I could personally never turn my back on the angelic queen, I feel like it’s going to be a big one. You won’t need to worry about mid-combat performance drops either, since patch 5 fixes most of the issues in later acts.

Two final highlights especially stick out to me, a frequent user of Baldur’s Gate 3 mods. The first is an improved inventory system that allows you to access and manage inventories of companions, even if they’re not in your current party comp. The second addition gives us Orin’s stunning red outfit. That’s right, once we kill our beloved murderous lady, we can snag her iconic fit and wear it. If you’re playing a Dark Urge run, there’s no better clothing in-game for you.

The new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch size speaks to the update’s sheer volume, requiring almost as much space as the original game did itself. If you’re wanting to check out a full rundown of the patch 5 notes, you can do so on Larian’s official post. The patch, which the dev describes as its “most feature-filled update yet,” is almost unfathomably big.

While you wait for the ridiculously large patch to download, you should check out a few of our favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 builds. I myself need to stray away from my go-to mushroom druid. Alternatively, why not also browse through our in-depth look at each Baldur’s Gate 3 class? There are so many available to try, and your current fave may not be the best one for the game’s new Honour Mode.

Looking for more Baldur’s Gate 3 content, or anything else that’s game-related? Make sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.