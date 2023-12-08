Baldur’s Gate 3 officially wins Game of the Year again, unsurprisingly

Baldur’s Gate 3 is officially this year’s best game, and it’s not just me saying so. Larian Studios’ banger Dungeons & Dragons-inspired RPG has now won two separate Game of the Year awards, with the first coming from the recent Golden Joystick Awards and the latest from The Game Awards 2023, one of the most highly anticipated gaming-related events. I’m very pleasantly unsurprised with this new well-deserved BG3 win.

In case you live under a rock buried beneath yet another rock, it’s no secret that Baldur’s Gate 3 released as one of this year’s biggest RPG games, and in fact also won this year’s best RPG award at TGAs. Its popularity beat out the likes of Bethesda’s Starfield, and my DnD-loving self is so here for it. This is the well-written game’s second, or even third, GOTY win, with Larian Studios taking both the PC Game of the Year and Ultimate Game of the Year titles at the Golden Joystick Awards just a few weeks ago.

There’s now no doubting any Baldur’s Gate 3 GOTY win, with The Game Awards solidifying its place among the greats forever. Larian Studios’ stellar game went up against other massive 2023 entries such as Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Tears of the Kingdom, and Super Mario Bros Wonder. The GOTY category was only one of many that housed Baldur’s Gate 3 as a nominee, with the RPG up for awards commending its direction, narrative design, score, and more.

This was certainly one of the most influential years yet for RPGs, and I look forward to what the future may bring following Larian’s unique take on the diverse genre considering its impact. The developer is working on its next game already after all, and I’m ready for a new turn-based story whether that be in the form of a Baldur’s Gate sequel or another Divinity game.

