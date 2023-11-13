Baldur’s Gate 3 is undoubtedly this year’s best game in my opinion, and possibly even this decade’s greatest, too. With The Game Awards 2023 nearing, the event just announced its nominees for this year’s GOTY award. Unsurprisingly, Larian Studios’ behemoth RPG is among those nominated, as are other banger games like Alan Wake 2. What is surprising though, is that Bethesda’s interstellar entry, Starfield, didn’t make the cut for Game of the Year.

Anyone who knows me knows that in my opinion, Baldur’s Gate 3 is an all-time best PC game contender and then some. Larian Studios presents us with the virtual Dungeons & Dragons the gaming world has lacked for far too long. In our own Baldur’s Gate 3 review, we go into further detail about what makes the DnD-inspired RPG so special, from its intricate narrative design to its quirky cast of characters.

As 2023 draws to a close, The Game Awards arrive to sum up this year’s gaming-related achievements. One of the most exciting categories is that of the Game of the Year, the biggest crown offered at The Game Awards. The event just revealed the title’s nominees, unsurprisingly including games like Baldur’s Gate 3. Shockingly though, you won’t find Bethesda’s Starfield on the list. Blizzard’s own Diablo IV is also surprisingly not one of the 2023 nominees.

The Game Awards 2023 – GOTY nominees

Here are all of the games that have been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. While neither Diablo 4 nor Starfield appear on this year’s lineup, it nonetheless includes a good few RPG behemoths.

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I’m personally rooting for Baldur’s Gate 3, but it would be a massive lie if I said I wasn’t also happy to see Zelda on the list. If you didn’t spot any of your personal 2023 favorites on the list, don’t fret. The Game Awards are more than just the GOTY after all, and there are various other categories to keep an eye on for your 2023 game highlights.

If you’re all full up on things to play from this year’s releases so far, you should check out our most highly anticipated upcoming PC games to keep yourself hyped for the future. Alternatively, browse through our roundup of the best RPG games if you’re a Baldur’s Gate 3 stan like me and need a more lore-focused experience to play through right now.

