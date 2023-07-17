Baldur’s Gate 3 Halfling race overview

Who are the Halflings in Baldur’s Gate 3? Halfling is one of the 11 playable races in Baldur’s Gate 3. Choosing the right race determines not only your character’s appearance, but their innate abilities, too. These range from buffs, abilities, and effects that are unique to certain races, to their unique physical traits. Choosing the right race, class, and background can make the difference between an average build and a great one.

We’ll talk you through everything you need to know about Halflings in Baldur’s Gate 3: their abilities, racial features, subraces, innate spells, and the best class for them. By the time the release date rolls around, you’ll know all there is to discover about Halflings, and the other races.

Halfling background

Halflings are suited to an urchin, sage, folk hero or entertainer background.

The smallest race in Baldur’s Gate 3, Halflings are basically Hobbits from Lord of the Rings. They value family, friends, comfort, good drinks, better company, and all the comforts of hearth and home. They will gladly share what they have with those in need and tend to make friends easily. Because they’re so small and fast, Halflings make great thieves, but don’t let their size fool you; they’re good in a fight, too.

Halfling racial features

Here are the Halfling’s racial features:

Base speed – 7.5 meters per turn

Dexterity +2

Halfling subraces

Halflings come in two varieties: Lightfoot halflings and Strongheart Haflings, and they’re good at very different things.

Lightfoot Halfling

Lightfoot Halflings combine stealth and social graces and are just as at home sneaking around a place they’re not supposed to be as they are at a formal gathering.

Subrace Features

Charisma +1

Naturally Stealthy – your nimble nature makes you skilled at concealment. You have proficiency in stealth checks.

Strongheart Halflings

According to legend, Strongheart Halflings are so hardy because of their Dwarven blood. They’re particularly resistant to poison, and can easily hold their own in a fight.

Subrace Features

Constitution +1

Strongheart Resilience – you have Advantage on saving throws against poison and resistance to poison damage.

Halfling traits

Here are the Halfling traits:

Lucky – When you roll a one on the d20 for an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw, you can reroll the die and must use the new roll.

Halfling spells and cantrips

Halflings have no unique spells or cantrips.

Best class for Halfling

The best class for Halfling is:

Rogue

Ranger

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Monk

Because of their Dexterity bonus, Halflings are well-suited to agility-based classes like Rogue or Ranger. Lightfoot Halfling is an especially good choice for Rogue because of their natural affinity for stealth, but they can also make good Sorcerers and Warlocks because their dexterity boosts their AC so much. Strongheart Halflings can also work as Rogues and Rangers, but the additional constitution is also useful for Wizards and Monks.

That’s everything we know about Halflings so far in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on Larian’s upcoming RPG, check out our guide on how to romance your favorite companions, or brush up on the best leveling techniques.