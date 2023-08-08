How to hide clothes in Baldur’s Gate 3

How do you hide clothing in Baldur’s Gate 3? Hiding ugly helmets and transmogging equipment has become a staple in role-playing games across the board – and Baldur’s Gate 3 is no different, though as of right now you cannot outright transmog your armor. However, developer Larian Studios has provided a few options to customise the look of your character both in and out of cutscenes, along with the option to wear casual clothes instead of clunky Githyanki plate if you so choose.

Baldur’s Gate 3 features an overwhelming amount of settings and little mechanics that make it a special game that you can play your way, as we stated in our review. Whether it’s choosing the best class from one of 12 – with an overwhelming amount of subclasses – or navigating dozens of quests, you’re going to spend a substantial amount of time prepping to explore Faerun. Luckily, we’ve got you covered down to every minute detail, including clothing options.

How to hide helmets and use your camp clothing in Baldur’s Gate 3

Outside of any cutscene, open the party menu to open an individual character’s inventory. At the top of the equipment screen, above the helmet equipment slot on the left side, you can select between Hide Helmet, Show Helmet, or Hide during dialogues. Note this option is invisible unless you hover your mouse over the location.

On the other hand, there’s a little helmet icon above the chest armor slot on the right side that allows you to switch between the Default and Camp options at any time.

This is perfect for the Barbarian Karlach, that looks kind of odd wearing anything other than her demonic Barbarian clothes. You can also use this method to remove clothes entirely, if you’re that debauched.

That’s all there is to it to change clothes in Baldur’s Gate 3, so now you can battle goblins and phase spiders in skimpy clothes. While we wait to see if there’s some hidden option to transmog equipment so you can truly customise how your characters look – or if Larian Studios will add the option at a later date – check out our other guides, like how to navigate noxious fume traps or the best build for Karlach, the demon-like Barbarian.