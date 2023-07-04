Baldur’s Gate 3 quest list – all main and companion missions

How many Baldur’s Gate 3 quests are there? There are many missions in your time throughout the game, usually unlocked by the main campaign, but some quests are also given by NPCs, or triggered by certain events.

Your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions can also set optional quests to unlock more of their BG3 background and discover more story, as well as gaining rewards, experience, and loot. If you’re not sure which Baldur’s Gate 3 quests to take on, here’s a list of all the expeditions, missions, main campaign and side quests we know about so far.

Baldur’s Gate 3 quest list

Here are all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 quests:

Prologue

Escape the Nautiloid

Act 1

Removing the Parasite

Explore the ruins

Free Lae’zel

Save the Goblin Sazza

Save Arabella

Investigate the Beach

Investigate Kagha

Find your belongings

Steal the Sacred Idol

Save the refugees

Find the Nightsong

Reach Moonrise Towers

Rescue Volo

Raid the Grove

Rescue the gnome

Search the Cellar

Finish the Masterwork weapon

Hunt the Devil

Find the Missing Shipment

Rescue the Grand Duke

Rescue the Trapped Man

Free the artist

Save Mayrina

Cure the Poisoned Gnome

Protect the Myconid Circle

Avenge the Sovereign

Find the Mushroom Picker

Find The Missing Boots

The Adamantine Forge

Free True Soul Nere

Save the Grymforge Gnomes

Help the Cursed Monk

Rescue the Gnomes in Moonrise Towers

Deliver Nere’s Head

Find the Explosives

Talk to the Sentient Amulet

Defeat the Duergar Intruders

Baldur’s Gate 3 companion quests

Here are all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companion quests:

Shadowheart

Daughter of Darkness

The Chosen of Shar

Astarion

The Pale Elf

Gale

The Wizard of Waterdeep

In Case of Death…

Wyll

The Blade of Frontiers

Lae’zel

The Githyanki Warrior

We’ll update our list as soon as the full game release is available, as well as adding additional links to particularly tricky quests. Now you’re up to date with the Baldur’s Gate 3 quests so far, here’s when you can expect the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date and the best BG3 class to choose in what’s shaping up to be one of the best RPG games in 2023.