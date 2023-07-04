Baldur’s Gate 3 quest list – all main and companion missions

Here is a list of all the BG3 main quests, side missions, events, expeditions, and companion side quests that we know about so far.

Baldur's Gate 3 quests, expeditions, missions, and side quests
Gina Lees

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3

How many Baldur’s Gate 3 quests are there? There are many missions in your time throughout the game, usually unlocked by the main campaign, but some quests are also given by NPCs, or triggered by certain events.

Your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions can also set optional quests to unlock more of their BG3 background and discover more story, as well as gaining rewards, experience, and loot. If you’re not sure which Baldur’s Gate 3 quests to take on, here’s a list of all the expeditions, missions, main campaign and side quests we know about so far.

Baldur’s Gate 3 quest list

Here are all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 quests:

Prologue

  • Escape the Nautiloid

Act 1

  • Removing the Parasite
  • Explore the ruins
  • Free Lae’zel
  • Save the Goblin Sazza
  • Save Arabella
  • Investigate the Beach
  • Investigate Kagha
  • Find your belongings
  • Steal the Sacred Idol
  • Save the refugees
  • Find the Nightsong
  • Reach Moonrise Towers
  • Rescue Volo
  • Raid the Grove
  • Rescue the gnome
  • Search the Cellar
  • Finish the Masterwork weapon
  • Hunt the Devil
  • Find the Missing Shipment
  • Rescue the Grand Duke
  • Rescue the Trapped Man
  • Free the artist
  • Save Mayrina
  • Cure the Poisoned Gnome
  • Protect the Myconid Circle
  • Avenge the Sovereign
  • Find the Mushroom Picker
  • Find The Missing Boots
  • The Adamantine Forge
  • Free True Soul Nere
  • Save the Grymforge Gnomes
  • Help the Cursed Monk
  • Rescue the Gnomes in Moonrise Towers
  • Deliver Nere’s Head
  • Find the Explosives
  • Talk to the Sentient Amulet
  • Defeat the Duergar Intruders

Baldur’s Gate 3 companion quests

Here are all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companion quests:

Shadowheart

  • Daughter of Darkness
  • The Chosen of Shar

Astarion

  • The Pale Elf

Gale

  • The Wizard of Waterdeep
  • In Case of Death…

Wyll

  • The Blade of Frontiers

Lae’zel

  • The Githyanki Warrior

We’ll update our list as soon as the full game release is available, as well as adding additional links to particularly tricky quests. Now you’re up to date with the Baldur’s Gate 3 quests so far, here’s when you can expect the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date and the best BG3 class to choose in what’s shaping up to be one of the best RPG games in 2023.

Gina loves to wander the plains in Valheim, wish for new characters in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, and bash zombies and other monstrous critters in horror games. Alongside her dedication to sim management games, she also covers Minecraft and Final Fantasy.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.