Baldur’s Gate 3 quest list – all main and companion missions

How many Baldur’s Gate 3 quests are there? There are many missions in your time throughout the game, usually unlocked by the main campaign, but some quests are also given by NPCs, or triggered by certain events.
Your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions can also set optional quests to unlock more of their BG3 background and discover more story, as well as gaining rewards, experience, and loot. If you’re not sure which Baldur’s Gate 3 quests to take on, here’s a list of all the expeditions, missions, main campaign and side quests we know about so far.
Baldur’s Gate 3 quest list
Here are all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 quests:
Prologue
- Escape the Nautiloid
Act 1
- Removing the Parasite
- Explore the ruins
- Free Lae’zel
- Save the Goblin Sazza
- Save Arabella
- Investigate the Beach
- Investigate Kagha
- Find your belongings
- Steal the Sacred Idol
- Save the refugees
- Find the Nightsong
- Reach Moonrise Towers
- Rescue Volo
- Raid the Grove
- Rescue the gnome
- Search the Cellar
- Finish the Masterwork weapon
- Hunt the Devil
- Find the Missing Shipment
- Rescue the Grand Duke
- Rescue the Trapped Man
- Free the artist
- Save Mayrina
- Cure the Poisoned Gnome
- Protect the Myconid Circle
- Avenge the Sovereign
- Find the Mushroom Picker
- Find The Missing Boots
- The Adamantine Forge
- Free True Soul Nere
- Save the Grymforge Gnomes
- Help the Cursed Monk
- Rescue the Gnomes in Moonrise Towers
- Deliver Nere’s Head
- Find the Explosives
- Talk to the Sentient Amulet
- Defeat the Duergar Intruders
Baldur’s Gate 3 companion quests
Here are all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companion quests:
Shadowheart
- Daughter of Darkness
- The Chosen of Shar
Astarion
- The Pale Elf
Gale
- The Wizard of Waterdeep
- In Case of Death…
Wyll
- The Blade of Frontiers
Lae’zel
- The Githyanki Warrior
We'll update our list as soon as the full game release is available, as well as adding additional links to particularly tricky quests.