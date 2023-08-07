How to get through noxious fumes in Baldur’s Gate 3

How do you get through noxious fumes in Baldur’s Gate 3? Whether it is just your average garden poison cloud or something a little more enchanted and exotic, any trap involving some airborne threat can usually be sourced to a vent. Your party will need to use their passive perception to spot the vent in the first place, but once they do, there are ways to deal with it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has all sorts of little obstacles such as this that require some quick thinking. It’s why, in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, we relish every challenge the world of Faerûn has to offer. In this case, you’d be forgiven for thinking you need an expert Rogue, one of the many Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, to deal with this threat. However, the real answer is far more *checks notes* mundane.

How to deactivate poison cloud traps in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you spot a vent, the way to deactivate any trap in Baldur’s Gate 3 that emits noxious fumes is to throw some junk on top of it. This item you throw can be anything from a book to a skull. If your character can throw it far enough to land on the vent, it will block it, making that area safe to cross.

You could also ignite it using a fire spell, but if your party is too close to the explosion, it will damage them heavily. This solution is also temporary, meaning that the gas clouds will return after a short time. Therefore, it’s better to deactivate them permanently.

Believe it or not, that’s the simplest way to get through noxious fumes in Baldur’s Gate 3. We recommend that each character has some junk items in their inventory for such an occasion. You can always use a Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue or a companion such as Astarion to deactivate the trap permanently if you want the junk item back.