Baldur’s Gate 3 corpses now stay dead, because D&D doesn’t have “the electric slide”

You might’ve noticed that the dead seem a little lively in Baldur’s Gate 3, but no more – a new hotfix ensures that “NPC corpses stay in place when dead instead of slowly sliding away”. I’m not sure if that’s an improvement or a downgrade, honestly, but if Hotfix 18 brings us closer to the final launch of Baldur’s Gate 3, I’ll take it.

“In the Before Times, pre-Hotfix 18, NPC corpses were… a little livelier than we had expected them to be,” the devs explain in the patch notes. “We’re not sure the Forgotten Realms have invented the electric slide yet, but we’re also pretty confident that they had the moves to pull it off now. Either way – we’ve fixed that now, so that the dead stay dead. This isn’t an episode of your favourite CW show, sorry.”

Beyond the opportunity to consider dance styles in D&D’s most prolific setting, this update is a pretty light one. There are some nice fixes for various crashes and issues around save creation, but I’ll be honest – I’m mostly into Larian patch notes for the comedy.

The last major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 landed back in October, bringing us the Sorcerer and, er, salami. There’s no word yet on when that final release will come. As the devs have been saying on the Steam page, “It’ll be ready when it’s ready.”

