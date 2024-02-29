Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 20 is here, as Larian Studios continues to polish up its vast Dungeons and Dragons RPG following the launch of the romance-heavy BG3 patch 6. While we got a lot of welcome upgrades in that update, it also left many players running into new bugs and glitches – our multiplayer game last week saw my friend holding an extended conversation with an NPC that was fully invisible in his game. This latest Baldur’s Gate 3 update today looks to fix some of these problems, and there’s a bit of a focus on Minthara.

Everyone’s favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 second playthrough partner, the dangerous Drow Paladin has gained a reputation as the early antagonist everyone is going out of their way to befriend upon a replay of the mammoth RPG game. Unfortunately, she’s gained somewhat more independence than intended since the recent updates, causing her to simply not follow the party in the second and third acts.

That should be resolved now, along with a separate issue where Minthara would instead refuse to leave the party when you wanted her to. The hotfix also fixes several crashes and bugs, and introduces a safeguard that will pop you back on the main menu if a save game doesn’t load correctly. Trading has also been given a polish, with filter tabs hidden for now while Larian improves their implementation, and a bug causing combat to hang on the environment’s ‘turn’ has been resolved.

You can read the full Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 20 patch notes courtesy of Larian Studios. Finally, if you’re a Mac user, you’ll be pleased to know that Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 6 (along with its subsequent hotfixes) has now arrived on your platform of choice.

