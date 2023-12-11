Baldur’s Gate 3’s Larian hopes RPG devs “kick doors open” like it did

Baldur’s Gate 3 netted six awards, including Game of the Year, at this year’s The Game Awards. The Larian RPG also exploded onto the scene after a period of early access, with player counts still in the hundreds of thousands on Steam alone. It’s not a question of if the DnD game will have an impact on the game industry and what we see going forward, it’s a question of when. Some of the team at Larian knows this too, as they hope their work inspires publishers to take more risks.

The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 is incredibly well-deserved, and while all eyes are on Larian to see what kind of RPG game it makes next, I’m more excited to see what the game’s runaway success will do for the industry landscape as a whole. Larian also appears to have the same thought, as in a new interview the team looks forward to what BG3 means in the wider landscape of games.

“I want to see people go off in all kinds of weird tangents, trying to look for how we improve this,” lead systems designer Nick Pechenin tells GQ.

“I hope it kicks the doors open,” writing director Adam Smith adds in the GQ interview. “If you look at the indie space, RPGs never went away. People can go to a publisher and say, ‘Well, look what it fucking did for them.’”

Will we see an overabundance of CRPGs and games like them in the coming years? Undoubtedly. Will all of them understand what made Baldur’s Gate 3 successful in the first place? That, I’m not so sure of.

With future Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC seemingly a consideration for Larian, we might not be completely done with some of our favorite characters, either.

