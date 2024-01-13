Keeping your Baldur’s Gate 3 inventory under control is a game all of its own. While the Dungeons & Dragons RPG from Larian Studios handles most of its systems incredibly well, going through the sheer amount of stuff you can pack into your characters’ pockets can be quite a time-consuming task. But fear not, as once again there’s a helpful new BG3 mod, inspired by an early favorite, that makes the job much more manageable.

A sizable rework and upgrade to one of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods, which arrived not long after launch but hasn’t been updated since, ‘Bags Bags Bags Reforged’ is exactly the thing your Baldur’s Gate 3 inventory needs. With all the gear, equipment, items, scrolls, potions, reagents, and more that you’ll pick up over the course of the vast DnD RPG, trying to sort through them quickly can be a nightmare.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Bags Bags Bags Reforged mod comes from creator ‘Doresain,’ who says they built it to handle issues that have cropped up with the original, which was made by ‘Liareth’ back in August 2023. “Liareth did an amazing job with BBB, but hasn’t been around for four months and appears to be on holiday from BG3 modding,” Doresain explains.

“I started out trying to just update BBB to handle some of the issues that have arisen since patch three,” they explain. “Then I started tweaking and adjusting to fit my own idiosyncratic organizational preferences, which no other mod quite managed. Eventually, I’d put so much work into it for my own use that it seemed silly not to make it available to others.”

The resulting mod includes an impressive 40 new bag types, each with a custom name and icon to fit their purpose. They’re split into four categories: auto-filtering, manual filtering, non-filtering, and companion. Any auto-filtering bags you choose to carry will automatically grab any items of their preset type, such as keys, tools, potions, poisons and coatings, scrolls, books, and so on, when an item is picked up or placed into that character’s inventory.

If you’d rather handle the sorting yourself, manual filtering bags don’t automatically suck items into them, but instead will light up when you’re dragging an item they’re intended for, and gray out when you’re holding an item they aren’t. Non-filtering bags act as they suggest, and are just standard containers for all-purpose use. Finally, the companion bags are just standard offerings, but are designed to suit the aesthetic of each of the ten companion characters.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Bags Bags Bags Reforged mod is out now. Bring your BG3 inventory management woes to an end by heading to the mod page, where you’ll find install instructions and a full list of the bags on offer.

