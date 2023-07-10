Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira companion guide

Who is Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3? Multiclassed as a Druid and Fighter, Jaheira was a valuable companion in both Baldur’s Gate 1 and Baldur’s Gate 2. Her story is one of tragedy, from the death of her parents to the murder of her husband. Even though the events of Baldur’s Gate 3 take place 100 years after the original games, she’s once again joining your party to help you take on all the challenges the land of Faerûn provides.

For more information on her Druid and Fighter classes, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 classes guide. And, while you’re at it, reading up on what makes High Elves a versatile class in our races overview might help you understand Faerûn better – or help you decide which race you want to play for your own character. With that out of the way, continue reading to find out all we know about Jaheira’s return in Baldur’s Gate 3, and why we’re so excited.

How to recruit Jaheira

It’s unknown how to recruit Jaheira at the moment. It was datamined that she appears at the Last Light Inn, which is an area available after the quest Reach Moonrise Towers finishes – but this also marks the end of the early access demo.

We will update when it’s clear how to recruit her; however, as she has a long history and is likely powerful, expect it to be later in the game.

Jaheria’s abilities, starting equipment, and skills

We don’t know what Jaheria’s ability scores will look like in Baldur’s Gate 3. As significant time has passed since the previous games, her scores will certainly be higher. However, in the original Baldur’s Gate, she had a very balanced spread that we expect she’ll have an improvement of.

Here are Jaheira’s expected minimum stats:

Strength: 15

Dexterity: 14

Constitution: 17

Intelligence: 10

Wisdom: 14

Charisma: 15

Here’s Jaheira’s starting equipment:

We will update when we know more about her starting equipment; previously, she came equipped with a Quarterstaff. In official trailers, she’s been seen dual wielding sabres.

These are Jaheira’s skills:

It is unknown what skills Jaheira will have as there’s no frame of reference from past games to go by. Given her age and rule as a Druid, we wouldn’t be surprised if she had access to History and Nature. Fighters typically have proficiency in Athletics as well.

How to complete Jaheira’s companion quest

There is no information on her companion quest at this time. Given what we’ve seen of her in the official launch month trailer that she narrates, it appears she is tasked with defending Baldur’s Gate from a new threat that relies on you – the player – to solve.

We will update when specifics are known.

How to raise Jaheira’s approval rating

We don’t know how to raise her approval rating, but given her strong personality and love of nature, we can assume protecting nature at any cost will garner her support. As a ‘true neutral’ character, it isn’t likely she’ll care for both heroically noble actions or shockingly evil decisions.

How Jaheira gains inspiration

Inspiration points can be gained by both your own character and your companions based on your background. These points then can be used to reroll ability checks during key moments.

At the moment, we don’t know Jaheira’s background in Larian Studios homebrewed D&D 5e system. She was born a Noble so she may have that background.

How to romance Jaheira

Larian Studios has confirmed that all companions can be romanced in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, returning companion Jaheira may not fit into that mould; it is simply too early to tell whether or not she will want to share your bedroll. We will update when we know more. Until then, Jaheira stans should cross their fingers this legendary Half-Elf will want to teach you a thing or two behind closed doors.

Best Jaheira build

It’s difficult to guess at a good build for Jaheira because she is traditionally both a Fighter and a Druid, and it’s unclear how multiclassing works in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Once we know how it’s implemented, we’ll have a better idea of how to make a compelling Druid and Fighter hybrid. It should be easy – Druids are extremely versatile and Fighters are straightforward, begging to be multiclassed.

And that’s all the information and advice we have for this storied returning character in Baldur’s Gate 3. She will undoubtedly make for a powerful ally – as she has in previous games – while playing a major role in the main scenario. Check out our guide on the other returning hero and friend of Jaheira, Minsc. If you missed the previous two games that came out decades ago, our lore, setting, and timeline article will also get you up to speed with the world of Faerûn.