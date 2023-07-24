What’s the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid build? That’s a difficult question to answer – as one of the most versatile classes, Druids can fill just about any role in your party, from damage-dealing bear tank to a utility and healing specialist. Our guide breaks down all the options available to you, including the three confirmed subclasses: Circle of the Moon, Circle of the Land, and Circle of the Spores.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid character creation overview

Here’s some valuable information on class features, mechanics, and sub classics that will help you decide what kind of Druid you want to run.

Class Features:

Druids come equipped with proficiency in the following equipment:

Club proficiency

Dagger proficiency

Dart proficiency

Javelin proficiency

Light armor proficiency

Mace proficiency

Medium armor proficiency

Quarterstaff proficiency

Scimitar proficiency

Shield proficiency

Sickle proficiency

Sling proficiency

Spear proficiency

They also have proficiency in wisdom and intelligence saving throws and come equipped with two level 1 spell slots. Furthermore, they can select two cantrips from level 1. Cantrips do not take up spell slots.

Unique Mechanics: Wild Shape

Wild Shape – Druids gain access to this feature at level 2, along with the option to choose one of three subclasses. Wild Shape can be initially used twice per short rest. You can also speak to animals when you use Wild Shape; however, while transformed, you cannot cast spells and revert back to a normal form when you reach 0 hit points.

You can change into five different ferocious beasts at level two, with the option to change into more at higher levels. These include: badger, bear, cat, spider, wolf, and later a dire raven and deep rothe. Each animal form has different skills, these are as follows:

Badger : Burrow into the ground, knocking enemies prone when you reappear. It has 13 hit points

: Burrow into the ground, knocking enemies prone when you reappear. It has 13 hit points Bear : Draw aggression from enemies, protecting your allies. It has 30 hit points (Circle of the Moon only)

: Draw aggression from enemies, protecting your allies. It has 30 hit points (Circle of the Moon only) Cat : Attract attention with an adorable meow. It has 2 hit points.

: Attract attention with an adorable meow. It has 2 hit points. Spider : Spiders can web-up enemies to slow them down. It has 20 hit points

: Spiders can web-up enemies to slow them down. It has 20 hit points Wolf : A fierce howl allows you to buff your allies’ movement range. It has 18 hit points

: A fierce howl allows you to buff your allies’ movement range. It has 18 hit points Dire Raven : Blind enemies with a vicious peck. It has 21 hit points (Circle of the Moon only)

: Blind enemies with a vicious peck. It has 21 hit points (Circle of the Moon only) Deep Rothe: You can charge enemies to knock them prone. It has 23 hit points



Circle of the Moon Subclass Features

Circle of the Moon focuses on the shapeshifting aspect of the Druid’s arsenal. They gain Combat Wild Shape, which makes Wild Shape a bonus action. They also receive the powerful Lunar Mend spell, which can be cast while in beast form, and access to the Bear and Dire Raven forms.

Circle of the Land Subclass Features

Circle of the Land leans into the spellcasting aspect of the Druid. While they can still use Wild Shape, they cannot use it as a bonus action. The main feature of this subclass is the Natural Recovery feature, which restores spell slots without a long rest. They also receive a wider range of spells to choose from and more Cantrips.

Circle of Spores Subclass Features

The features of this subclass are currently unconfirmed as it was not part of early access. We will update when we know more; however, from what Larian Studios has revealed, it leans heavily into decay, spores, and the undead.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid build guide

Here is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid build:

Subclass – Circle of the Moon

Race – Wood Elf

Background – Outlander

Skills – Animal Handling and Nature

Weapon – Any Quarterstaff or Club

Ability Scores

We recommend these ability scores for your Druid; note that using Wild Shape changes your ability scores, so these matter only in your base form.

Here are the best stats for Druid:

8 – 10 Strength

16 Dexterity

12 – 13 Constitution

8 – 10 Intelligence

16 Wisdom

8 – 10 Charisma

Feel free to lower strength, intelligence, or charisma to 8 in order to buff up one or the other to 12; however, we recommend leaving them at 10 for a more balanced lover of nature. It’s important to not neglect dexterity and constitution due to how valuable they are at keeping you alive if you haven’t used Wild Shape. Not every battle against goblins and bandits requires you to unleash ursine fury. On the contrary, as Wild Shape is limited to twice per short rest at first, we recommend saving it for tougher opponents.

Strength is less important because of the cantrip Shillelagh, which allows you to enchant your quarterstaff or club to deal damage based off of your wisdom modifier instead of strength.

Best Races for Druids

Here is the best race for Druid:

Wood Elf – Currently, Wood Elves are the best races for Druids not only because it gives a +1 bonus to Wisdom, but because the class receives other racial benefits such as Longbow and Shortbow proficiency that can make great use of a Druid’s high dexterity. They also have a Base Racial Speed of 10.5 meters, which increases the amount they can move per turn, and gain a proficiency in Stealth. Thematically, they also fit the best.

– Currently, Wood Elves are the best races for Druids not only because it gives a +1 bonus to Wisdom, but because the class receives other racial benefits such as Longbow and Shortbow proficiency that can make great use of a Druid’s high dexterity. They also have a Base Racial Speed of 10.5 meters, which increases the amount they can move per turn, and gain a proficiency in Stealth. Thematically, they also fit the best. Gold Dwarf – Gold Dwarves also receive a +1 bonus to Wisdom, allowing you to reach that incredibly valuable 16 score. However, their movement range is limited when compared to Wood Elves; instead, they gain Dwarven Toughness, which increases maximum hit points by 1 per level. For a tankier Druid, Gold Dwarf is the way to go.

Best Backgrounds and Skills

Adventuring through Faerun is more than just combat. While the Druid class definitely can make use of the likes of intimidation and insight, leaning into its tree-hugging roots will make for a versatile adventurer outside of the big cities.

Background: Outlander – This background provides athletics and survival, both key for exploring the dangers of The Sword Coast. Thematically, it also fits.

– This background provides athletics and survival, both key for exploring the dangers of The Sword Coast. Thematically, it also fits. Skills: Athletics and Survival from the Outlander background. Animal Handling, Nature, and Perception round out this build. Furthermore, Wood Elves gain Stealth.



Druid leveling guide

This guide provides insight on what spells and skills to use as you level up your Druid. At the moment, this guide only covers up to level 5.

Level 1: Druids must select two Cantrips at level 1 and that is the only requirement, other than preparing spells while not in combat. Select the Shillelagh spell in order to buff up a Quarterstaff or Club and the Guidance spell to provide allies with a powerful bonus to ability checks

Level 2: Here you must choose a subclass; we recommend picking Circle of the Moon to make the most out of Wild Shape. This will allow you to shift into all available animals at this level, including the powerful Bear form, and do so as a bonus action

Level 3: Level 3 introduces new spell slots and an array of new spells to prepare. We recommend choosing the spells that make the most sense for the situation you find yourself in. Some useful additions at this level include Moonbeam and Hold Person. Feel free to experiment; they can be changed outside of combat at any time

Level 4: You gain more spell slots and an extra Cantrip. Thorn Whip and Poison Spray are both good damage-dealing choices. At level 4, you can also choose a feat; here, taking the Ability Score Improvement to increase your Wisdom by 2 points will make your spells all the more powerful while not in animal form. As you’ll spend as much time as possible in an animal form, other feats are less important.

Level 5: You gain two level 3 spell slots at this level and can prepare 8 spells total. This includes the powerful Call Lightning, which can be used over and over again without expending more spell slots.

Equipment

Because you’ll be spending quite a lot of time in different animal forms or casting spells when it’s safe to do so, equipping your other party members before your Druid is a great idea. That said, Druids do benefit from the Shillelagh Cantrip which can be cast only on a Quarterstaff or Club, therefore we recommend equipping one or the other to make the most of this powerful buff. The Nature’s Snare Quarterstaff has a chance to ensnare a target when used – it’s a good fit for this build.

Druids have proficiency in both light and medium armor. As such, equipping the best of either will not type will not affect your ability to cast spells.

With all this information in mind, you should be able to explore Faerun as the best tree-hugging Druid around. Do note that potential companion Halsin is also a Druid, so be sure to check out our companion guide for him to make sure you don’t overlap too much.

